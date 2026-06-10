Roberto De Zerbi is being backed to continue his rapidly-forming Tottenham Hotspur transfer revolution by sealing three more quickfire signings after a pundit exclusively revealed what target the Italian should aim for with Spurs next season.

The 47-year-old rode in to rescue Tottenham from what would have been potential relegation to the Championship when he took over the reins from Igor Tudor with just seven games remaining.

Collecting 11 points from the 21 available ultimately proved enough for Spurs as it was West Ham who suffered an unwanted return to the second tier.

However, with successive 17th-placed finishes behind them, Spurs know they need a dramatic improvement next season to help them move up the table and pull clear of another relegation dogfight.

And having hinted at multiple changes to his underperforming squad this summer, De Zerbi has set to work quickly with the likes of Marcos Senensi and Andy Robertson (free transfers from Bournemouth and Liverpool, respectively) already arriving, and with a move for Brighton stand-out Jan Paul van Hecke next in the works.

Beyond that, we understand that De Zerbi also wants to add a new goalkeeper to replace the departing Guglielmo Vicario – Manchester City’s James Trafford is a top target – while a move for his Etihad Stadium teammate, Savinho, is rapidly advancing.

Despite that, in an exclusive chat with TEAMtalk, former Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy believes De Zerbi could still look to add another centre-half, a solid central midfielder and another striker.

“I think a lot will depend on how he feels Kulusevski and Maddison are, because if those two are fully fit, fighting and rearing to go again, then that might save them some money in attacking areas,” Murphy said, in association with bet online at NetBet.

“That wouldn’t change the centre-forward problem because [Dominic] Solanke is never fit, so I think they’ll also go for a striker who can complement and challenge Solanke for that position.

“They’ve already got Senesi at centre-half and there’s talk of them trying to get van Hecke from Brighton as well, so it looks like they’re trying to improve their spine. I think they’ll need another striker and a centre-half, especially if Romero leaves and [Micky] van de Ven goes, which is certainly a possibility.”

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Murphy wants Spurs to add something new in midfield

Spurs are also expected to secure the permanent signing of Joao Palhinha after the Bayern Munich loanee played a pivotal role during the run-in, though Murphy feels they may need something a little bit different in their engine room.

“They’ve got a lot of midfielders actually, but they are all a bit similar,” he added. “I think they need a real standout holding midfielder who gives them more physicality and quality. If you look at Paulinha he’s great without the ball, but with the ball he’s a bit predictable.

“You also wouldn’t call [Conor] Gallagher particularly creative, he’s more of a presser, he’s physical and wins the ball back. You could put [Pape] Sarr and Archie Gray in that category too, they are more box-to-box players who aren’t particularly creative.

“[Rodrigo] Bentancur is the only one who’s got a bit more about him, but even he struggles with goals and assists. I think they need somebody in the middle of the pitch who has tremendous physicality, but who is also more technically gifted, but they are so hard to find.

“They need a better balance in the midfield, right now its dominated by players who work hard but just don’t have the ability to dictate a game.

“So, either that or they go for someone who is more of a technician, someone like [Martin] Zubimendi or [Alexis] Mac Allister, who aren’t powerhouses, but are technicians. However, I think Tottenham struggle with that, they’ve got no one to create anything in possession.

“It is all well and good getting a striker, and Maddison will also be a big bonus for them if they get him fit, but reinforcing that spine at Tottenham should be a priority.”

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De Zerbi must target top eight with Tottenham

After Manchester United followed up a 16th-placed finish by securing third, Murphy also wants Spurs to aim high next season under De Zerbi and sees no reason why they should not be targeting a top-half finish.

“Realistically, top eight should be really attainable, but I’d imagine he’d be thinking a bit above that though, maybe top six, as that would guarantee proper European football.

“I think Spurs’ capability and budget, if they spend well in the summer, should put them in that conversation. When you look at what Bournemouth, Brentford and Sunderland did this season, Tottenham should be in there, and I think they will.

“I think he [Roberto de Zerbi] is a terrific coach, he’s very high intensity and he demands a lot from his players, and because of the discontent around the last two seasons and the fans voicing that so clearly and for so long now, I would be absolutely amazed if Tottenham didn’t go really big this summer and try to change that squad around by bringing in at least five or six players and potentially up to eight.

“I sense a feel-good factor at Tottenham at the beginning of the season, I think they’ll get right behind the manager, and I think top eight or top six is a realistic target for them.”

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