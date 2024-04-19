‘Deal done’ – Tottenham to accept ‘ridiculous offer’ for star Ange Postecoglou doesn’t rate

Tottenham are ready to sell Giovani Lo Celso in the summer

Tottenham have big plans for the summer transfer window and part of that will be offloading players Ange Postecoglou feels he can live without.

One of those unwanted stars is Giovani Lo Celso, who has started just four Premier League matches this season and is reportedly frustrated by his lack of minutes.

Several clubs, particularly from LaLiga, are keeping close tabs on his situation and the latest side to register an interest in him is Atletico Madrid.

According to a report from Spain, Diego Simeone’s side are preparing a “ridiculous offer” of around €20m (approx. £17.1m) for Lo Celso – which is a lot considering he’s only under contract until 2025.

This will give Tottenham some more funds to play with in the summer window. It has been claimed that Postecoglou has made signing a new attacking midfielder, winger and centre-back his priority.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the manager’s top target is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who could leave Stamford Bridge if he doesn’t renew his contract before the end of the season.

Talks between the England international and the Blues are currently at a standstill as the club have deemed his wage demands too high. We understand that Spurs could snap him up for £50m as a result.

Daniel Levy to ‘accept good offer’ for Tottenham outcast

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has given his thoughts on Lo Celso’s situation and he believes Daniel Levy would gladly accept Atletico’s reported €20m bid.

“He doesn’t seem to be a first choice for Ange Postecoglou, and if they can sell the player for good money that would make sense,” King told Tottenham News.

“Lo Celso has got more chance of getting regular game time with Atletico Madrid than he does in North London.

“I would think that is an offer Tottenham would accept.

“Knowing Levy, if there is a good offer on the table and he can get some money back, that will be the deal done.”

As previously reported, Real Betis are also very interested in signing Lo Celso. The 28-year-old played for the Spanish club between 2018 and 2020 and still has a good relationship with them.

That could be good news for Tottenham, as it means that a bidding war could break out for Lo Celso in the coming months.

The Argentine international is reportedly aiming to break back into the Argentina team before the 2026 World Cup, so it’s no surprise he’s looking to leave in order to get more playing time.

