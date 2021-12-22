Decision awaited as underused Tottenham talent sets exit preference

Bryan Gil faces an uncertain future just months into his Tottenham Hotspur career, according to reports, despite both player and club being happy with their summer decision.

Bryan Gil joined Spurs in the summer from Sevilla in a cash-plus-player swap deal involving Erik Lamela. The 20-year-old is one for the future, but has made a slow start to his Spurs career for various reasons.

All of his five Premier League appearances so far have come from the bench. He has made two starts in the EFL Cup and four in the Europa Conference League, although Spurs are no longer in the latter competition.

It will take time for Gil to prove his worth, but Tottenham will be keen to ensure he does not stagnate. At present, with just 57 minutes of Premier League gametime under his belt, there is a risk.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Gil is happy with his decision to join Tottenham. In turn, the club are still satisfied that they bought him.

However, the report claims anything can happen in January. The idea of Gil leaving Tottenham temporarily could become reality.

Should Spurs loan him out, the midfielder would reportedly prefer to return to Spain. He spent last season on loan at Eibar from Sevilla, being productive with 28 appearances in La Liga.

Such gametime would be beneficial for someone who has four caps for Spain and has not given up hope of making it to the 2022 World Cup despite their competition for places.

But he will struggle to make his case while largely occupying a space on the bench for Tottenham. Back in his native country, he may have more hope.

However, he must work out a specific destination. He wants a bigger stage than the one he performed on last season, but knows he cannot aspire to the very top level yet without encountering the same problems he is having in north London. That would put an end to links with the likes of Barcelona.

No Bryan Gil approach from La Liga suitor

One option that has been suggested is Cadiz, who are currently 19th in La Liga. They are looking to sign a winger in January to aid their survival bid.

If Tottenham could cover some of Gil’s wages, he would be an interesting option. He also knows he must find a club where he will get plenty of minutes.

However, Cadiz have not made an approach for the player yet. If the circumstances are right, though, he could be of interest.

In the meantime, intermediaries will continue looking for solutions for Gil. A January departure from Tottenham is not out of the question.

It would only be temporary, though, and he remains under contract with Spurs until 2026.

Gil has only played once under Antonio Conte so far, but is awaiting a negative test for Covid-19 before he can return to action.

Tottenham ready attacker transfer

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s prospects of winning the race to seal the Dusan Vlahovic transfer have been given a significant boost – with the club reportedly the “most credible option” for the in-demand Serbian striker.

Vlahovic enjoyed a breakthrough season last year when bagging 21 league goals for Fiorentina. Proving he is not a one-season wonder, he has taken his game to greater heights this term.

He is operating at around a goal-per-game for La Viola this term with 18 goals in 19 matches. That type of return is enough to make Europe’s elite stand up and take note.

Accordingly, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham are all reportedly casting admiring glances towards Vlahovic.

And with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023 and no new deal on the horizon, Fiorentina are likely to cash in some time soon.

With links for Harry Kane and Manchester City refusing to fade, Tottenham may soon need another prominent goalscorer.

And now their prospects of a deal have been given a huge lift by agent Stefano Antonelli.

And while Antonelli, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, expects Vlahovic to sign, he reckons the deal won’t go through until the summer.

“Vlahovic’s story with the Viola from a contractual point of view should be considered closed at the moment,” he said.

“But I expect him to leave more in the summer than in January.

“It (Tottenham) is the most credible solution. Today, Newcastle would do crazy things for a player like that, but Tottenham has much more appeal.”

