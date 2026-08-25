Decision reached on next Tottenham signing from Nott’m Forest after Savio announced

Nottingham Forest have responded to Tottenham interest in one of their best players, while Savio has officially completed his big-money move from Manchester City.

The final week of the window promises to be a frantic one at Spurs. The primary goal over the next few days is a complete overhaul in attack, and the first piece of the puzzle is now in place.

On Tuesday, Tottenham officially confirmed the capture of Savio from Man City via a statement on their website.

Reacting to his switch, Savio said: “It’s taken a while but I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world.

“As soon as I spoke to the Head Coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

The 22-year-old – who now wishes to be known as Savio and not Savinho – has cost £75m plus £10m in add-ons. The rough breakdown of those add-ons is £5m are easily achievable, and the remaining £5m are harder to trigger.

Savio will wear the No 17 shirt with his new club and is expected to line up on the right side of Roberto De Zerbi’s attack.

Omar Marmoush will be next to arrive, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the deal structure is a loan containing a conditional obligation to buy worth £50m.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo is also wanted and personal terms are in place with the Dutchman. However, there’s a growing sense from sources close to Anfield that the Reds might not give the green light to Gakpo’s sale, even if successful in signing Bradley Barcola.

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In any case, there could also be an arrival in defence, with the BBC bringing news of Spurs exploring a move for Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams.

Tottenham explore move for Neco Williams

The 25-year-old could be viewed as the natural successor to Djed Spence in the Spurs squad, with Williams’ versatility ensuring he’s equally comfortable at right-back or left-back, or even on either side as a wing-back.

However, Spurs face an almighty struggle to seal this deal, with the BBC claiming Forest have already decided they won’t sell.

Their senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, explained: ‘Nottingham Forest are determined to keep full-back Neco Williams this summer amid late interest from Tottenham.

‘Spurs’ interest in the 25-year-old is at an exploratory stage, but sources close to Forest insist the City Ground club will not consider selling the Wales international this summer.

‘Williams proved a crucial player last season and is expected to play a key role for new manager Oliver Glasner this time around. Forest remain in talks with the former Liverpool defender over a new contract and it is their intention to extend his current deal – which expires in summer 2029 – to reflect his importance to the squad.’

One potential ray of hope from a Spurs perspective is Forest are interested in signing Lucas Bergvall. Tottenham could use that interest as leverage to try and swing a deal for Williams.

Nevertheless, a move for Williams still looks a tall order for Spurs at this stage.

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