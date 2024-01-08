Decisive guarantee Tottenham have made to Timo Werner revealed, as Fabrizio Romano clarifies true value of option to buy

Timo Werner puts his hand to his face during game for Germany

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what the precise value of Tottenham’s option to buy Timo Werner at the end of his loan spell will be – and it appears Spurs will be giving themselves as much insight as possible before deciding whether or not to activate it.

Former Chelsea forward Werner is expected to arrive back in London on Monday night before undergoing a medical with Tottenham on Tuesday. He will be signing for Spurs on loan until the end of the season from RB Leipzig.

It is the next step of Tottenham’s evolution in attack after the summer sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Werner’s form during his previous attempt at cracking the Premier League left something to be desired, but he was unlucky a lot of the time too, so there is a player there for Ange Postecoglou to get something out of.

After only starting two Bundesliga matches so far this season, almost anything will be better than what Werner has been enduring at RB Leipzig.

And it has now been confirmed from the German club themselves that Tottenham will be giving Werner plenty of playing time.

Former Germany striker Mario Gomez, who is now a technical director for RB Leipzig, has told Sport1 that Tottenham have told the club they are taking Werner from that they will use him frequently.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Gomez, 38, explained.

“Germany benefits from it. We benefit from it because we get a player going.

“He will play regularly, that’s what Tottenham has conveyed to us.”

It could be the build-up to Werner reclaiming some prominence with the German national team ahead of Euro 2024.

During that summer, Tottenham will also have to make a decision about whether or not to buy Werner on a permanent basis.

Reports have suggested they will have an option to buy him at the end of his loan spell. Estimations of the value have ranged from €15m to €20m.

In an update on Monday evening, transfer expert Romano has revealed on X that the option to buy will be worth €17m (£14.6m).

It is an option to buy, not an obligation, meaning the ball is in Tottenham’s court.

For now, they will have to focus on seeing how Werner does in the second half of the season.

Rose leaves Leipzig door open for Werner

RB Leipzig, who still have Werner under contract until 2026, will also be keeping an eye on how the 27-year-old gets on.

Their head coach Marco Rose has left the door open to him potentially returning to the club if he can increase his confidence and form in front of goal.

“Timo wants match practice, which I can’t guarantee him at the moment,” Rose has admitted.

“He wants to go to the European Championships, and maybe it will help us if he comes back in top condition under certain circumstances.

“We wish him all the best and keep our fingers crossed that he gets back on his feet there and gains self-confidence. That’s the most important thing for him.”

During his second spell with RB Leipzig, Werner has scored 18 goals from 54 appearances, which equates to one goal every three games.

For context, in his first spell, he scored 95 goals in 159 appearances, a ratio better than a goal every other game.

In between, he scored 23 goals in 89 outings for Chelsea, about one goal every four games.

That spell did, however, earn him a Champions League winner’s medal in 2021 before the Blues also lifted the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

