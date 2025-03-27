Antonio Conte tells Napoli to sign Tottenham’s ‘best player’ this season

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a battle to keep hold of Dejan Kulusevski, with an Italian report revealing that Antonio Conte wants him at Napoli, as an astonishing stat about the attacking midfielder emerges.

It has not been a great season for Tottenham, who are out of all domestic cup competitions and may not even finish in the top half of the Premier League table. It was supposed to be a campaign where head coach Ange Postecoglou takes the club back into the Champions League, and while that is still possible via the Europa League, Spurs fans will admit that it has been a hugely disappointing campaign.

One of the players who has given his all and has tried his best for Tottenham this season is Kulusevski.

Postecoglou has deployed the Sweden international as an attacking midfielder and on the right wing this season.

The 24-year-old former Juventus star has scored 10 goals and given 10 assists in 42 appearances for Tottenham so far this season.

In January 2025, former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster described Kulusevski as “incredible” and “phenomenal” on his YouTube channel and noted that “he’s been without a doubt their best player of the season so far”.

It seems that the attacker’s former Tottenham boss Conte has been impressed as well, with TuttoJuve revealing that the ex-Juventus head coach wants him at Napoli this summer.

According to the report, Conte has told his Napoli bosses that he ‘wants a competitive squad with high-quality players to bring the team back to its rightful place both in Italy and in Europe’.

The report has added that ‘on the list of priorities is one name that has not gone unnoticed: Dejan Kulusevski’.

Conte worked with Kulusevski at Tottenham, and it seems that the Italian tactician believes that he would be a very good signing for Napoli, who are three points behind leaders Inter Milan in second place in the Serie A table at the moment.

Dejan Kulusevski’s work-rate best in Premier League

While Kulusevski is often associated with creating havoc for the opposition defence and being very good and creative on the ball, a new stat has emerged that shows just how hard the Sweden international works.

According to Opta Stats, ‘of regular starters – those with 1,500+ minutes to their name – Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski is the Premier League’s marathon man, covering 12.3 km per 90’.

Kulusevski has often complained about playing a lot this season and is on the sidelines at the moment with a foot injury.

The Tottenham star’s team-mate Lucas Bergvall told Expressen this month: “It’s something completely different than what you’re used to. It’s two games every week, away games all over England and Europe. So I understand how he (Kulusevski) thinks, one hundred percent.

“That he’s played more than he might have needed to. But that’s what it’s like to be a footballer. We had 12-13 players when we had the most injuries, so it is what it is.

“It hasn’t been a fair season, honestly, not for anyone, considering all the injuries we’ve had. Many have played an incredible number of minutes, which is not human.”

Latest Tottenham news: Bissouma exit, Madueke interest

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Aston Villa are interested in signing Yves Bissouma from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are willing to sell Bissouma if Villa pay them £25million in transfer fees.

TEAMtalk also understands that Tottenham are keen on a summer deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Chelsea are willing to sell Madueke, but the Blues are looking for at least £50million to cash in on him and could even demand £60m.

Sources have said that Newcastle United and Villa are keeping tabs on Madueke.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have made a bid of £37million for Sunderland star Chris Rigg, according to a report.

