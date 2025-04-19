Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly seeking clarity over two key factors at the club before committing to fresh contract terms in north London, amid strong links to Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan.

Although the Swedish winger still has three years remaining on his £110,000-per-week, the Spurs hierarchy are keen to reward him with improved terms before the summer window opens in order to fend off suitors.

Kulusevski has arguably been Tottenham‘s player of what’s been an incredibly trying season that will only reach a satisfying conclusion if they win the Europa League to then qualify for the Champions League as reward.

A somewhat surprising two-legged semi-final against Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt awaits, with Kulusevski likely to be fully fit for those clashes after recently returning from a foot injury.

And now GiveMeSport reports that the Sweden international, who has alternated between the right-wing and No.10 position for much of the campaign, will consider extending his stay but only if certain boxes are ticked.

They state that the 24-year-old wants confirmation of the club’s transfer plans, along with what the future holds for Ange Postecoglou before he is willing to sit down and potentially put to paper.

Victory over Eintracht Frankfurt has eased the pressure a touch on the Spurs boss, although the likes of Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Fulham chief Marco Silva and the club’s No.1 target, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, continue to be linked with the Australian’s job.

To that end, Kulusevski wants some answers to burning questions – although he is prepared to sign lucrative new terms if he can be convinced that the club are moving in the right direction.

Tottenham facing critical summer

In terms of the first part, there is an expectation that significant funds will be made available to whoever is in charge of the club after a season in which the first-team squad’s depth was severely tested.

And while there may be a need to offload at least one top star first, after it was recently revealed that the club still owe over £440m in transfer fees, bolstering the sine of the side is expected to be the main focus.

Another centre-back, at least two new central midfielders and potentially another No.9 to compete with Dominic Solanke are the main focuses of attention, especially with the likes of Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison strongly tipped to move on.

As for Postecoglou’s future, that’s a tougher one to call as the club close in on a major European final.

The Australian insisted earlier in the season how he ‘always wins a trophy in his second season’ at a new club and that possibility s now just three games away.

However, there could be a scenario where Postecoglou wins the club their first piece of major silverware in 17 years and still gets shown the door, due to Tottenham’s atrocious Premier League showing this season.

Indeed, how the club manages to finish the season will have a major bearing on what Kulusevski wants to do next, especially with the likes of Napoli and Milan urging him to head back to Italy.

Kulusevski, who has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists for Spurs in 44 appearances this season, could return to the starting XI for Monday night’s clash with Nottingham Forest – unless Postecoglou opts to wrap him and other key stars in cotton wool ahead of the upcoming Bodo/Glimt clashes.

