Both Tottenham and Arsenal have seemingly been given a boost to their hopes of signing Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski after the Swede decided against a move to Sevilla.

Calciomercato reports that the north London duo have both had recent talks to sign the Juve star, who has struggled for game time under Max Allegri. Indeed, Kulusevski has only started four of his 21 appearances in all competitions – scoring once and adding three assists.

Both Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta have expressed interest in bringing the talented 21-year-old to England.

And it would appear that Kulusevski has a similar feeling after ruling out a proposed switch to LaLiga.

Calcio adds that Juventus want a fee in the region of £29million for the playmaker, who is contracted until 2025.

Tottenham’s interest is no great surprise, given that sporting director Fabio Paratici signed Kulusevski for Juve.

Conte not necessarily sold on Kulusevski

That would appear to give them the edge over the Gunners. However, a recent report suggested that Conte prefers a deal for another Juve star, Weston McKennie, over Kulusevski.

As for Arsenal, Arteta is looking to add more firepower to his forward line, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poised to move on.

In total, Kulusevski has 18 goal involvements in 68 Juventus games. However, he has never really been given a consistent run in the side and the feeling is that a move away could be the turning point in his career.

Vlahovic gives update on Fiorentina future

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic has cast doubt on a transfer to someone like Tottenham after revealing his thoughts on his Fiorentina future.

Vlahovic is one of the most in-demand strikers across European football. The Serbian sensation hit 21 goals from 40 games in all competitions last season in a breakout year. This term, he already has 18 goals from 22 matches.

His form has seen him linked with a transfer elsewhere. The Premier League could be his landing spot, for example. He has been linked with Tottenham as a potential successor to Harry Kane.

There have also been rumours of interest from Manchester City or Manchester United, but other suitors Arsenal may not appeal as much to Vlahovic.

Still, it seems extremely likely he will be on the move in the summer, by which time there will only be one year left on his contract with Fiorentina. It will prompt an intense battle to secure his services.

But before then, the 21-year-old has objectives he still wants to tick off in Florence.

Providing an update on his future, Vlahovic told Politika: “I talk about everything with my parents and my managers.

“I have a great season behind me, I am aware that I have taken a serious step in my career. Fiorentina are not a small club, but a big team in Italy, which has a tradition, fans, players.

“But, as a young man, I already got used to the country that welcomed me with open arms. I thought that next season I had to establish myself as a player, to repeat the season like that, which was like a fairytale. And to qualify for Europe with the club.

‘Never say never’

“I’ve said it several times so far. There is a good football story being made here in Florence. We have a good team, great players, great support from the fans. Everything deserves respect.

“Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My desire is to take Fiorentina to Europe, because we haven’t been in Europe for a long time. We’ll see.”

