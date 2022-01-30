Tottenham have reached a ‘total agreement’ with Juventus to sign Dejan Kulusevski, and the finer details of the Swede’s contract terms have come to light.

Spurs wasted little time in lining up a late double raid on Juventus after their Luis Diaz pursuit fell short. Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were targeted, and a deal for Bentancur now appears there for the making.

Yet it is Kulusevski that could arrive in north London first, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian tweeted the Swedish winger, 21, will ‘fly to London today’. That’s comes after Spurs reached a ‘total agreement’ with the Turin club.

On the agenda is an initial 18-month loan move that could be turned permanent in 2023. Romano stated the total cost of the deal – if made permanent – would be around €40m.

That was backed up by Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio. Via the Sun, the respected journalist noted Spurs will pay a £4.1m loan fee before potentially forking out £29m when the season concludes.

Kulusevski option could become obligation

Both Romano and Di Marzio confirmed the option to buy isn’t mandatory, though it could become an obligation if certain goals are achieved while Kulusevski is on loan.

Romano wrote an unspecified appearance target, along with Champions League qualification would make the option an obligation. Di Marzio concurred with that assessment.

Upon arriving in London, Kulusevski will undergo his medical. Barring late drama, Spurs will secure their first signing of the window.

He could quickly be followed by fellow Juve star Bentancur after the Old Lady lined up a direct replacement.

Tottenham close in on Bentancur

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been given a timely boost in their pursuit of Rodrigo Bentancur after Aston Villa’s offer was spurned and Juventus lined up a suitable replacement, per reports.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted Juventus are prepared to complete a deal for Denis Zakaria. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, 25, is out of contract in the summer, and his transfer value has diminished as a result.

Juventus are reportedly prepared to act early and sign him this month, and have put an offer of €5m plus add-ons on the German side’s table. Zakaria is deemed ready to join, and his transfer would tee up Bentancur’s move to north London.

Bentancur had also emerged on the radar of Steven Gerrard at Villa Park. However, per the Birmingham Mail, the combative midfielder snubbed Villa in favour of chancing his arm at Tottenham. They speculate the influence of Spurs chief Fabio Paratici may have been key in that development.

Uruguayan Bentancur, 24, is the subject of discussions that are currently taking place between Juve and Spurs. A €19m transfer fee has been earmarked, with add-ons due to raise the deal’s total cost down the line.

Romano stated Juventus ‘are prepared to complete’ their Zakaria signing once they’ve agreed on the final Bentancur fee.

With Juventus already lining up a direct replacement and Bentancur choosing Spurs over rival bidders, a deal is there for Tottenham’s making if they meet the Turin club’s demands.

