Tottenham continue to draw heavy links with Dejan Kulusevski after their latest scouting mission was confirmed, though he was not the only Juventus star Spurs watched.

The Swedish winger, 21, appears destined to leave Turin in the near future. His game-time has been slashed under returning boss Max Allegri, and the club are believed to be receptive to his sale.

They had floated the idea of using him as a makeweight to help land Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic. However, La Viola are understood to be reluctant to sell within Serie A.

That left the door ajar from other Kulusevski suitors to pounce, and interest from England had emerged.

Indeed, Tottenham and Arsenal were both noted by Calciomercato to have opened talks with Kulusevski’s agent, Alessandro Lucci.

A January deal is a distinct possibility, though Juventus would prefer a permanent sale for around €35m. The north London clubs were reported to favour a loan with an option to buy.

Now, Sport Witness (citing Monday’s Calciomercato) provide a fresh update on the situation.

They reveal Tottenham scouted Kulusevski when the Swede played 90 minutes in Juventus’ 2-0 victory over Genoa on Sunday.

Spurs scouts have apparently been frequenting the Allianz Stadium in recent times and Kulusevski isn’t the only man on their radar.

USA international Weston McKennie is also in their crosshairs, though injury prevented an appearance versus Genoa.

Il Bianconero recently claimed Allegri is happy to allow Kulusevski to leave, though is less keen on the thought of selling McKennie.

Tottenham will likely hold an advantage over rival suitors on each front through Fabio Paratici. The Spurs chief worked upstairs at Juventus for 11 years before leaving for Spurs. The article concludes that he ‘knows the pair well’.

Tottenham preparing ‘unprecedented’ business in January

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has got approval from director of football Fabio Paratici for the biggest January transfer window in the club’s history, according to a report.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are gearing up for the biggest January transfer window the club has ever seen. It will be one of an ‘unprecedented’ nature, the report claims. Conte and Paratici are targeting ‘major signings’, but ‘notable departures’ will also take place.

As for who could come in, the manager’s top priority is a centre-back who can play in the three-man defence he has installed in north London. Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic is supposedly on Spurs’ radar and could be available for a decent fee.

On the flipside, Football Insider adds that defender Joe Rodon is one player who could leave. Conte has said that while the Wales international has a good attitude, he is currently behind Eric Dier in his pecking order.

As well as signings and departures, several young players will reportedly go out on loan.

As a result, Tottenham’s combined number of deals in the January transfer window could hit double figures.

Other reports have claimed that Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is a target for Spurs.

