Lampard, Dele Alli ‘panic’ message contrasted as Conte tells Everton to get real with damning put-down

Everton boss Frank Lampard and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte have offered their contrasting views on how Dele Alli will fare at Goodison Park.

The midfielder emerged as one of the most exciting young English talents in his early Spurs career. Mauricio Pochettino made him a vital part of his team and Alli subsequently flourished.

However, the 25-year-old’s Tottenham career stalled after Pochettino got the sack. Alli struggled in his relationship with Jose Mourinho before also finding it tough under Nuno Espirito Santo.

As a result, current boss Conte allowed the player to leave for Everton in January on a permanent deal. Still, Alli has yet to make his mark as he builds up his fitness.

He has yet to make a start and Lampard admitted that his absences in the Toffees’ FA Cup run – having played Tottenham’s third-round tie – have not helped. However, the Everton boss insisted that he has “massive belief” in Alli.

“I really have that massive belief in him as a player,” Lampard told the Daily Mirror.

“So I don’t think we have to panic, to rush. When we signed Dele I certainly saw it as a long-term plan. At the moment he has contributed and he has to be patient and wait for his time to start.

“It’s a shame he was cup tied, because the two FA Cup games would have offered a great chance to give him minutes, but it’s just a matter of time, and being patient, and when he comes in delivering.”

Lampard added that he is always “open” to speaking to Alli and wants to be honest with the midfielder.

For now, though, the manager “cannot question” Alli’s commitment in training. Lampard declared that Alli’s “time will absolutely come to start games”.

From Tottenham‘s perspective, though, Conte was happy to let the midfielder leave after trying to give him a chance.

However, he insisted with confidence that no player ever blossoms after deciding to part ways with him.

Conte honest about Dele Alli chances

“I don’t remember one player that when he went away he came back with a great spirit of revenge,” Conte said. “Honestly, I don’t remember.

“During my coaching career I have always tried to be honest with the players and give all the players the possibility to show me that they deserve to play.

“I don’t remember a player that had their revenge on me. What usually happens is that when players went away they went down, not up.”

While Alli left north London, Conte brought in former Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in his place.

Alli can prove crucial for Everton

Alli could play against Tottenham on Monday when Everton and Spurs meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nevertheless, if he does not start the game, he will still hope to play a significant role for the Toffees before the end of the season.

Everton are fighting at the wrong end of the Premier League table and face crucial fixtures before the campaign’s conclusion.

Indeed, they play Newcastle and Brentford in key matches with rivals down the bottom.

Everton also have to play Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

As a result, Alli has time to build his fitness and potentially play a starring role in those games.