Dele Alli has reportedly given the nod to joining Newcastle in the January window, as his future under Antonio Conte at Tottenham continues to stall.

The former England man is becoming increasingly concerned over his long-term future and wants more game time, in the unlikely event that he can convince Gareth Southgate that he is worth a recall ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

And according to a report from Football Insider, Dele is willing to head to St James’ Park this month.

The 25-year-old’s form has plummeted over the last few seasons and he is a shadow of the player who performed so incredibly under Mauricio Pochettino.

That has led to Spurs being open to letting Alli leave, with Antonio Conte not prepared to give him any more chances.

But if a move is given the green light, Newcastle are expected to have rivals in the chase for attacking midfielder.

Everton have been previously linked with a move, along with West Ham. However, it appears that French giants PSG have now completely cooled their own interest.

Eddie Howe does Dele Alli U-turn

Football Insider, meanwhile, states that Eddie Howe’s men remain favourites to land the player. That is despite the Toon boss initially deciding against a move.

At this stage, it appears that a loan move is the most likely, with a permanent switch in the summer.

If Dele does move, then Conte is expected to be given the green light to bring in a replacement.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala, who is at his best as a No.10, is one player you could come in. Another is AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, although he’s not really a like-for-like replacement as such.

Kessie is more of a box-to-box midfielder but does have an eye goal, similar to Dele in his pomp.

Tottenham urged to follow Villa blueprint

Meanwhile, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy should follow Aston Villa’s blueprint set with their Philippe Coutinho deal for transfer success in January, one pundit has said.

Spurs are facing a crucial transfer window as they look to help manager Antonio Conte improve the team. The Italian boss reportedly wants a new centre-back and a new winger before the end of the month.

Tottenham are on their way towards signing Wolves star Adama Traore. Indeed, Conte wants the Spain international as either an option up front or at wing-back.

Spurs are reportedly closing in on a deal for Traore and are looking elsewhere for new additions.

But the London club have been criticised for their transfer operations for a number of windows. As such, director of football Fabio Paratici is reportedly working on revolutionising the club’s scouting system.

But Tottenham have also faced criticism of late for a lack of backing. That is in comparison to some of their Premier League rivals.

Criminal not to back Conte

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, Micah Richards said Spurs chairman Levy would be “crazy” not to back serial title winner Conte.

Richards noted that Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea, has not come back to London to “waste time”.

The pundit added, though, that the Coutinho to Villa deal is a blueprint for the best way to back a manager.

“To enhance their prospects, however, the right additions this month would be an enormous advantage,” Richards wrote.

“Conte has a pull and Spurs must capitalise on that, in the same way Steven Gerrard was able to attract Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa. That was a club backing their manager.

“Tottenham must maintain it — and to do that, it means giving Conte the opportunity to really enhance this squad. He is the best possible manager they could have wished for at this time. They cannot waste this chance.”

