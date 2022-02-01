Dele Alli thanked the Tottenham fans for their support after leaving the club for Everton on deadline day, with a very special mention for one former Spurs boss.

The midfielder admitted it was a “dream come true” to play for the Tottenham supporters and that they would always be in his heart. The 25-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park as his seven-year stay in north London came to an end in the final minutes of the transfer window on Monday.

Writing on Twitter, Dele said: “It’s the end of a chapter but not the book. Thank you for all the messages.

“I’ve had an incredible 7 years at Tottenham and have made some life long friends that now feel like family! I want to wish my brothers all the best for the rest of the season and more.

“To the fans, I want to say thank you. We’ve had some incredible moments together that will stay with me for the rest of my life and I will never forget the amazing support you have given me.

“Playing for you was a dream come true and you will always be in my heart. I want to give a special mention to Mauricio (Pochettino) and his staff for their trust and guidance in the early part of my career at Spurs, which gave me the platform to show what I can do.

“I love you all and wish you the best for the future! Dele out.”

Dele relishing new Everton challenge

Meanwhile, Dele is relishing the opportunity to work with new Everton manager Frank Lampard on Merseyside.

“I’ve had a few good conversations with him (Lampard) already and he’s a player I’ve admired watching his whole career,” Alli told Sky Sports.

“To get the opportunity to work with him now is very exciting. I’m sure we’re going to do great things together.

“I just want to be happy playing football and working with Lampard and the great players they’ve got there.

“I think it’s is a great opportunity to do that. I’m excited to go there and show the fans what I can do. And to help the club as much as I can.”

