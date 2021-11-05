A Tottenham star whose struggles have been there for all to see has been urged to ignore the lure of working with Antonio Conte and seek an exit.

Conte has two months in which to make up his mind over his current Tottenham squad. Prising the best out of Harry Kane will be a top priority for the Italian. However, if interest from Manchester City re-emerges and the striker continues to labour, even Kane could be sacrificed for the greater good.

Conte will be hoping that scenario doesn’t unfold. Indeed, overseeing revivals from the likes of Kane, Ben Davies and Dele Alli – all who excelled under Mauricio Pochettino – would save Fabio Paratici a ton of work in the transfer market.

But while Kane and Davies look set to be given chances to impress, Alli may not be as fortunate.

Conte’s 3-4-3 formation does not lend itself well to Alli who was at his peak in the No 10 role.

The 25-year-old has struggled mightily in recent seasons and has been linked with cash-rich Newcastle United.

And despite the lure of working under a coach as renowned as Conte, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Alli to actively seek pastures new with a “fresh start” still his best option.

“I’m still of the opinion Dele needs a fresh start,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“We forget that he is still so young in footballing terms. He has achieved so much though.

“He has been the master of his own downfall in many ways because he has not matched the standards he set himself.

“Managers have not been able to get it out of him though. Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo failed to do it.

“The quality of player is still there. Conte could bring the best out of Dele Alli and I hope he does. But, in my honest opinion, he needs a move away and a fresh challenge.”

Alli may be given that chance following the Daily Express’ report on Tuesday. The newspaper claimed Alli was one of five current stars Conte had earmarked for January exits.

Conte probed over Tottenham transfer plans

Meanwhile, Conte suggested he has plans to remain at Tottenham far longer than his initial 18-month contract, and was probed about his immediate transfer targets.

Conte was drafted in to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, though despite his standing within the game, was only offered an 18-month contract. However, speaking on Friday, the Italian hinted his tenure in north London could go on far longer.

“The contract is OK for me,” said Conte (via Football London). “The hope is I find the right connection for this club for a long time for sure.

“I think my contract is not a problem. 18 months and we decided. I understood also what this club did for me. We can work together for a long time.”

Attention quickly turned to the transfer window. However, Conte chose to keep his cards close to his chest and suggested sporting director Fabio Paratici will do the same.

Conte said: “Now to tell that we have a specific target is not simple. I think the club is the same. Paratici knows very well this is the situation.

“I think at the moment it’s not good or not fair to say we want to do this or reach this. At the moment we’ve only to be strong, to start to work together and think that we need to improve.”

