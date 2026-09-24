Dele Alli in training with League Two club as fallen Tottenham idol pushes for playing return

Former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Dele Alli has been training at a League Two club, as he continues to covet a return to action.

The former England midfielder, 30, is among a host of star-studded names still available as a free agent after the summer window closed, having mutually left Italian side Como in September 2025.

Spurs gave their former fan favourite permission to use the academy pitch at Hotspur Way back in March in order to keep up his fitness levels.

Dele returned to familiar surroundings in north London, having scored 67 goals and added 59 assists in 269 appearances for Tottenham. Indeed, he’s been ranked in TEAMtalk’s top 10 Spurs signings of the Premier League era, which will be coming out soon.

And, speaking as a special guest at the north London derby last season, Dele confirmed he has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

He said: “I can’t wait to get back on the pitch playing. Hopefully it won’t be too long now.

“I hope you’ve missed me as much as I’ve missed you. A lot has happened in our journeys since we were last together but I’m back today and I hope you know that you’ll always be my family.”

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Dele training at Barnet to sharpen skills

In his bid to reignite his career, the 37-times capped former Three Lions star, has now been putting himself through his paces at Barnet.

Dele uploaded footage onto TikTok from the League Two table-toppers’ training ground at The Hive and showed he still knows where the back of the net is in a solo shooting drill.

Some of Dele’s most memorable goals – including his stunning volley in Spurs’ win at Crystal Palace in January 2016 – also made the cut in the eye-catching montage.

However, Dele, as revealed in The Sun, was not actually training with the Barnet squad or training staff but had instead hired out the Bees’ facility privately, as he aims to get back into competitive action.

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Indeed, the playmaker’s decision to spend time at the EFL side’s training ground was to maintain his fitness levels, as he did at Hotspur Way earlier in the year.

As for Tottenham, they are due back in action on October 10, when they head to Manchester United looking to end their winless start to the Premier League season and climb off the bottom of the table.