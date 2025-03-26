Aston Villa are keen to sign a new midfielder and Tottenham star Yves Bissouma is a confirmed target, with Spurs willing to sell if their price tag is met, TEAMtalk understands.

Unai Emery’s side are enjoying another impressive season as they remain in the race to finish in the top four and have also made it to the Champions League quarter-finals, in which they’ll play Paris Saint-Germain.

Villa brought in the two eye-catching loan signings of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio in January, and both of those players could sign permanently. They are expected to be busy again in the summer, and Emery is understood to want to reinforce his midfield options.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham centre-mid Bissouma is on Villa’s radar, which may come as a surprise given his inconsistent form. Sources state that Emery is an admirer of the 28-year-old, who was excellent for former club Brighton.

We can confirm that Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is willing to part ways with Bissouma after he has failed to live up to expectations.

Spurs also feel they have two ready-made replacements in young duo Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, who have both played big roles for the club this term.

Bissouma is therefore set to be available for transfer. His Tottenham contract expires in 2026, and the London side are happy to sell for the right price.

Tottenham name their price for Aston Villa target Bissouma

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will consider offers in the region of £35m for Bissouma this summer.

Emery believes he can get the best out of the Malian international. He could compete with the likes of Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana for a starting spot.

While Bissouma has faired better under Postecoglou than previous Spurs boss Antonio Conte, the decision has been made that he will be available this summer.

It is not yet known whether Postecoglou will remain in charge for next season as Tottenham have already begun considering potential replacements, but Bissouma could still leave regardless.

“I just feel Biss can sometimes let the game drift by him,” Postecoglou said about Bissouma last week.

“He needs to be a little bit more dominant in the way he gets on the ball. At times I think the game gets away from him and we need more in that position.

“I need him to play though, because he hasn’t played a lot. At the same time you’ve got to perform. It’s fair to say, Biss and a few others are probably lacking a bit of confidence. That’s affecting him but we’re at the point of the season now where we need guys to get out there and put those things to one side and perform.”

