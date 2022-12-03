Denzel Dumfries praised by expert for ‘breathless’ World Cup performance that will have heightened Tottenham interest

Tottenham Hotspur target Denzel Dumfries contributed to all three of his side’s goals in a World Cup last-16 win for the Netherlands over the USA.

The Netherlands got the World Cup knockout stage underway on Saturday with a 3-1 elimination of the USMNT. Dumfries set up the first two goals, for Memphis Depay and Daley Blind respectively, before the latter returned the favour for the Inter star to score the third.

It restored the Netherlands’ two-goal cushion after they had conceded to Haji Wright just five minutes earlier. Ultimately, there was nothing for Louis van Gaal’s side to worry about.

Their journey in Qatar is continuing, which means their players will have further chances to impress in front of potential admirers in the transfer market.

Cody Gakpo is one member of the Oranje squad who could earn a move on the back of his displays in Qatar, but so too is Dumfries.

The right-sided wing-back has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham as the topic of a departure from Inter Milan comes into focus.

Inter might need to sacrifice a key player in 2023 and Dumfries is now at risk. Should the former PSV man leave San Siro behind, his destination could be the Premier League.

TEAMtalk has recently been told that Tottenham are “keeping close tabs” on the 26-year-old. He would finally settle their issues in the right wing-back role, where he would be more reliable than Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty or Djed Spence.

Dumfries’ ability to deliver on the international stage has added further weight to the idea that he would be a good signing for Tottenham.

One observer who has been impressed by Dumfries is another former right-back, BBC pundit Micah Richards.

Although avoiding any discussion of a potential transfer for Dumfries in their post-match coverage, Richards spoke enthusiastically about the Dutchman.

He said: “Denzel Dumfries. What a player he is.

“I just thought his whole game was brilliant.

“It was his timing of his runs… He didn’t sort of mix it up too much but when he did it was the right moments.

“Down this right-hand side he was just breathless.”

Denzel Dumfries effective in both directions

Not only did Dumfries catch the eye with his contributions going forward, but he also had an impact in keeping the ball out of the Dutch goal.

Speaking over some clips of his highlights, Richards observed: “His defensive work… you think Wright’s going to put it away, who’s there to clear it off the line?

“It was a five-star performance and he capped it all off. I don’t know what the USA defence are doing here, but he’s just at the backpost, all alone. Has he got the composure to finish? Of course he has.

“Wing-back to wing-back and it’s a lovely finish.”

Dumfries scored five times for Inter last season during his debut Serie A campaign. He previously netted 16 goals across three seasons with PSV, which is a respectable tally for a full-back.

Adding a threat like that would give Tottenham another useful element to their starting lineup. Whether they can win the race to sign him, though, is another matter.

Chelsea have spent a lot of time looking at him and will no doubt be aware of what he has just done too. Man Utd are also requiring another option in Dumfries’ position; having a Dutch manager in charge means they are likely to know all about him.

Before he thinks about who to play for next, though, Dumfries has at least one – and potentially up to three – World Cup matches to enjoy.

