Tottenham star De Zerbi loves gives ‘firm yes’ to shock switch to Euro giants – report

Destiny Udogie is the latest player to be linked with a move away from Tottenham, with reports in Italy suggesting Roma are set to launch a move to sign him this summer.

The 23-year-old has gone through periods of patchy form for Spurs but re-established himself as a key part of the starting XI following Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment as manager last season.

Udogie played a key role in Tottenham avoiding relegation, but according to Italian outlet Il Romanista, as cited by Sport Witness, he has given a ‘firm yes’ to joining Roma this summer.

It’s claimed that Spurs are demanding €30million (£25.6m / $34.6m) for Udogie, though it’s hinted that even €25million (£21.4m / $28.8m) could be enough to get him, which gives Roma ‘hope.’

However, the report states that Roma are likely to come forward with an offer to sign Udogie on an initial loan deal, including an option to buy.

With Djed Spence set to head to Inter Milan, Spurs are reportedly facing the prospect of losing two key full-backs ahead of the coming season.

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Tottenham expected to block Udogie exit

TEAMtalk named Spence as one of five players who could follow Cristian Romero out of the Tottenham exit door in an exclusive update earlier today, but Udogie is not one of those who is likely to leave.

In fact, sources indicate that the opposite is the case.

We revealed back in June that Spurs boss De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Udogie and has made clear to the club’s hierarchy that he has big plans for him.

It is true that there is interest from the Serie A in the Italian international, but with Spence on the way out, it would be a monumental shock to see Udogie leave so close to the start of the new season.

Spurs signed Andy Robertson via free agency following his departure from Liverpool, but Udogie remains a key part of De Zerbi’s for the present and future.

Udogie is contracted with Tottenham until 2030, so the London club are under zero pressure to sell him.

Spence’s exit, however, is imminent.

As mentioned, the England international is close to finalising a move to Inter, after he agreed terms with the club.

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