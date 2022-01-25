Tottenham have opened talks with Sevilla about a potential swap deal to sign Newcastle centre-back target Diego Carlos, according to a report.

The Magpies have long had interest in a deal for the Brazil international. Following additions at full-back and up top with Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, defence is a priority.

And Newcastle have held several rounds of talks with Sevilla about a deal for Carlos.

The Daily Mail now reports that the Magpies’ current offer is £32million. However, the La Liga club want £40million.

It remains unclear whether Eddie Howe’s side will stump up the rest of the money Sevilla want for their star man.

According to Football Insider, though, the delay has allowed Tottenham to garner hope of snapping Carlos up.

Indeed, they have opened ‘preliminary’ talks over a player-plus-cash deal which they hope Sevilla will accept.

Reports have claimed that Spurs are willing to let Giovani Lo Celso leave before the transfer deadline. The Argentine is alongside Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli as being a player who could leave Tottenham this month.

Tottenham to challenge Newcastle for Diego Carlos Sevilla defender Diego Carlos is now wanted by Newcastle and Tottenham as Premier League move looms

And Football Insider claims that Spurs could offer Lo Celso to Sevilla for Carlos in a part-exchange deal.

The report adds that the fact that Tottenham are an ‘established’ top-six club could give them an advantage.

While they are pushing for a top-four place, Newcastle are fighting against relegation.

The five most powerful players in world football – Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic…

Carlos, 28, moved to Sevilla from French club Nantes in 2019. Since then, the six-cap Brazil international has racked up over 120 appearances.

Lo Celso, meanwhile, has only played nine Premier League games this term, starting only twice.

Carlos not only Newcastle target

Should Newcastle miss out on Carlos, reports have claimed that the Magpies are also looking at Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serie A club are likely to see one high-profile player leave soon in Arsenal and Juventus striker target Dusan Vlahovic.

But the Serbian’s fellow countryman Milenkovic could also leave.

He would cost £32m during January, which is well within Newcastle’s reach.