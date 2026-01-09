Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make statement signings in a bid to get back among the contending teams for European football in 2026, and our sources can reveal that ‘discreet enquiries’ have been made for what would be an incredible addition to Thomas Frank’s squad.

As we have previously reported, Spurs are keen on a move for Brazilian left-back Souza, with a deal now accelerating for the exciting teenage talent. However, they also remain in the market for a left-winger, striker and midfielder, and that’s where interest in Adam Wharton comes in.

Indeed, we can confirm that enquiries over the Crystal Palace and England star have been made in order to understand what the landscape might look like should they try to sign him.

Sources at Palace indicate the club are concerned about the risk of their wider project unravelling this year if it is not carefully managed, and they are refusing to be drawn into setting deadlines on when key players could depart.

Tottenham believe Wharton will leave Palace at some stage this year, but feel any move will only materialise once the south London club have identified a plan and suitable replacement.

It could even transpire that a new manager is in place at Selhurst Park by the time any deal is concluded, with Oliver Glasner expected to depart at the end of the season.

As previously reported, Tottenham are drawing up ambitious plans for the year ahead, which is why players of Wharton’s calibre are firmly on their radar.

Their strategy is to target the best available options in every position before turning to alternatives if required.

REVEALED: The Premier League’s biggest winter window spenders as Chelsea dominate January market

More Tottenham news: Van de Ven exit concerns; another Brazilian eyed

Liverpool are interested in bringing Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven to Anfield in 2026, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Spurs’ plan on the Netherlands international and whether a move to Anfield could be possible.

Elsewhere, Tottenham and Manchester City have been alerted to the possibility of signing a Brazil international who has lit up Serie A since his arrival last summer.

Finally, Fulham would consider a move for Joao Palhinha if Tottenham do not take up their option to sign him.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.