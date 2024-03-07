Ditched Tottenham man reveals Postecoglou transfer lie was for ‘another reason’ than form alone

Sergio Reguilon cannot make sense of Ange Postecoglou's decision to let him leave after saying he wanted him at Tottenham

Sergio Reguilon has revealed that Ange Postecoglou told him he was in his Tottenham plans a day before he was omitted from the training squad, and he feels it was for “another reason” than his form.

Reguilon was not a consistent performer during his two seasons playing at Spurs, but he had found his feet in England. Indeed, he chipped in with four Premier League assists in 27 games in 2020/21.

The Spaniard followed that up with two goals and three assists the following league season, as the north London outfit recovered from their poor performance the campaign prior to finish fourth.

Yet Reguilon was moved to Atletico Madrid on loan the following campaign, and has bounced around on short-term spells since then.

Indeed, he’s now on his third spell away from Tottenham in just two seasons, currently playing for Brentford.

He started this season as a Manchester United player, owing to a left-back crisis at Old Trafford, before they allowed him to leave in January.

Reguilon had sat in the stands for the first three games of the season at Tottenham, clearly not needed in the squad of new boss Postecoglou.

The left-back has now revealed that was strange for him after an interaction with the boss when he first came to the club suggested something very different.

Reguilon was told Postecoglou wanted him

“During pre-season I was very happy and he was happy with me, [as were] the staff,” Reguilon told The Times.

“I was playing like a normal player, all the games. The week before, I went to see him. ‘You want me at the club?’, ‘Yes, I have to do a list and you are in my squad’.

“It was strange. The next day I was out of training and I didn’t know what happened.”

Indeed, it’s strange that the decision changed so quickly, and that’s something Reguilon has suggested himself, while detailing how he felt it was due to reasons other than his form.

“I don’t understand why one day is ‘yes’ and next day is ‘no’ but … I don’t think it [was for a] performance reason, I think it’s another reason; this is football, this is business,” he added.

It’s not clear what reasons those might have been, but the defender seemingly feels he was lied to.

It’s important to note that Postecoglou may not have meant to deceive Reguilon, as he’s likely not all too involved with players being moved on, so might not have known he would be allowed to leave, but he omitted him from his squad before that happened.

Reguilon loving life at Brentford

Tottenham’s loss is currently Brentford’s gain – Reguilon has missed just one game since he moved to the Bees in January, and registered his first assist for them in a 2-0 win over Wolves on his third appearance.

While he feels he’s still got what it takes to play for Spurs, the Spaniard has detailed how happy he is with Brentford, and given that’s reciprocated, they might want to keep him beyond his loan spell.

“I know I can play for Spurs, but in many aspects in football the player doesn’t have control. And I don’t want to stay to sit in the stadium watching. I am 27, I have too much football to live,” Reguilon said.

“Thomas [Frank] is a very honest person. I love the way he talks to everyone, to you, the players. I love him.

“He told me, ‘It’s a win-win. We love you, we need you and at the same time you need a manager who trusts you, believes in you, puts you on the pitch every weekend. It’s a moment in your career you need that stability’. I was thinking that myself.”

