The race to sign Tottenham and Arsenal target Djed Spence is hotting up after a report revealed talks have been pencilled in for late March.

Spence, 21, has done his reputation wonders during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest this season. The right-back – who is also capable of operating as a wing-back or in midfield – has caught the eye on multiple occasions, most notably in the FA Cup.

Spence excelled on the big stage with his marauding displays against Arsenal and Leicester in rounds three and four respectively.

The Middlesbrough loanee again played the full match in round five against Huddersfield, with Forest advancing to the quarter finals to tee up a mouth-watering clash with Liverpool.

But predictably, Spence’s stellar showings have not gone unnoticed. Indeed, Arsenal and Tottenham are the two English clubs who have frequently been linked with a summer move.

Spurs could look to sign an upgrade on the disappointing Emerson Royal. Arsenal, meanwhile, would be adding a more attacking threat to their right flank. His arrival would also allow Takehiro Tomiyasu to move into a more favoured central position.

Djed Spence talks pencilled in

However, according to Sky in Germany, the pair – along with Man City – could all be beaten to the punch by Bayern Munich.

Firstly, the outlet reel off the list of clubs chasing Spence. Tottenham and Man City are named from England along with German trio Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Two unnamed Spanish sides are mentioned, though Arsenal are not. Regardless, the Gunners have been named by various outlets in the past, and the fact Gabriel Martinelli described Spence as the toughest opponent he’s faced this season speaks volumes.

Ollie Watkins linked with Arsenal as Steven Gerrard says Villa will listen to offers Ollie Watkins to Arsenal could be on this summer as Aston Villa are listening to offers

However, the article adds ‘further talks’ between Spence’s camp and Bayern chiefs are ‘planned for the end of the month’ (March). That would suggest initial contact has already been made and Bayern liked what they heard.

The Bavarians are targeting Djed Spence after experiencing tremendous success when signing Alphonso Davies for the left side. Spence is deemed a similar type of player to the Canadian and would give Bayern a fearsome attacking threat from both full-back positions.

A transfer will reportedly set Bayern back between €10m-€15m. If any of the English sides are to torpedo Bayern’s plans, they may have to act fast. Spence reportedly wants his future determined by no later than April or May.

Tottenham, Arsenal among trio watching the ‘Monster’

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly joined Tottenham and two continental clubs in monitoring the progress of Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-jae.

Nicknamed the ‘Monster’, Kim has made 25 league starts for the Super Lig side. That has helped them to fourth in the table thus far. Spurs have long held an interest in the stopper.

But Chelsea and Arsenal are now in the mix and the London trio had scouts at Fener’s clash with runaway leaders Trabzonspor, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, via Sport Witness.

The match ended 1-1, with all eyes on the performance of the Asian ace. But there were also representatives from Juventus and Porto in attendance.

With the sums paid for players in modern times, his valuation will not cause any clubs concerned to break sweat. It was said in December that his price tag is €20m. Fenerbahce could buckle if a bid in that region is made.

READ MORE: Conte begins team talk for Man Utd clash with strong message after Everton rout