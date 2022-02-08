Tottenham have reportedly been dealt a major blow to their hopes of landing Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence following a contract revelation.

A number of clubs are expected to make a move for the talented defender this summer, with Spurs having monitored the player since Jose Mourinho’s disappointing spell in charge in north London.

It was previously thought that Spence’s Boro contract runs out at the end of next season, which would have meant a lower fee for the 21-year-old.

However, TeessideLive claims that Spence actually renewed his Riverside contract until 2024 before heading off to Nottingham Forest on loan for the season.

That puts the ball very much in Boro’s court in terms of what sort of fee they will demand.

Arsenal, Inter Milan and Roma are also said to be admirers of the full-back. Indeed, the Gunners got a first-hand look at Spence when he starred for Forest in their shock FA Cup win over Mikel Arteta’s men in January.

The report does, however, add that Boro will almost certainly look into cash-in on the player. They are in a position to do so following the emergence of prospect Isaiah Jones on Teesside.

There is also the option that he could return to Forest next season, if the City Ground outfit go up.

Spence a major target for Conte

Tottenham, however, are very keen to get the player on board – especially as they’ve scouted him for so long.

Antonio Conte is not yet fully convinced by Emerson Royal, while it was also a major surprise that Matt Doherty did not leave the club in January.

New signing Dejan Kulusevski is also expected to tried in the right wing-back position at some point. However, the Swede is only on loan and would be a temporary fix at best.

Tottenham in battle for Leicester midfielder

Meanwhile, Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle are all reportedly interested in a summer swoop for influential Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium star has been one of the Foxes’ outstanding performers over the last few seasons. He completed a permanent £32million switch in the summer of 2019 after an initial loan.

But his excellent form has led to several clubs taking an interest, with Liverpool known admirers in the past.

However, Don Balon claims that Real Madrid will target the 24-year-old if they fail to land Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

A move for Real could be a tricky one, though, given the Premier League interest in the player.

Don Balon adds that Spurs, Arsenal and already big-spending Newcastle are ready to launch summer bids.

Spurs’ interest stems from Antonio Conte wanting more a goal threat from the middle of the park, while Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants to upgrade all areas of his team – but particularly his central midfield.

As for Newcastle, they are being linked with everyone under the sun after their takeover by PIF.

Tielemans is currently under contract until the end of next season. That means this summer represents Leicester’s best chance of recouping a significant profit on the player.

