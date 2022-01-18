Tottenham have reportedly renewed their interest in signing Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, who is also being monitored by both Arsenal and Leeds.

The 21-year-old right-back, who is also comfortable as a wing-back, is currently spending the season on loan at Nottingham Forest and impressed the Gunners when he helped his side recently knock the Gunners out of the FA Cup.

Spence was a major target for Spurs back in January 2020, when Jose Mourinho was at the helm. However, Sky Sports now claims that Antonio Conte wants the Boro man to provide competition for Emerson Royal in the right wing-back role.

That is a position earmarked for Wolves attacker Adama Traore, although that transfer continues to drag. Things may change in that regard though, with the Molineux outfit signing a new winger on Monday.

As for Spence, the athletic defender is well suited to the wing-back role and looks comfortable in forward positions.

His form during the first half of this season has attracted plenty of attention, with Leeds recently joining the Gunners in the race for Spence’s signature.

Hugo Lloris backed to get new contract at Spurs Hugo Lloris has been back by Antonio Conte to get a new contract at Tottenham as manager puts faith in goalkeeper

However, any deal to sign the player permanently will see him return to Forest to complete his loan. That’s due to the fact he’s already played for two clubs this season and cannot feature for a third.

How many points Newcastle may need to stay in the Premier League – 40 not the magic number

Tottenham in two-way battle for top striker

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly locked in a two-way battle to land Paulo Dybala this summer as the Argentine striker gears up for a sensational free transfer away from Juventus.

The 28-year-old forward has been strongly linked with both Liverpool and Spurs over recent seasons. But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, a parting of ways – this time – looks increasingly on the cards. Indeed, per recent reports, a series of talks has failed to see an agreement reached on an extension.

The Bianconeri were ready to pay him a €10m-a-year contract, including add-ons. The forward currently earns €7.3m-a-year plus bonuses.

Just recently, La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Dybala was seeking a salary in the region of €12m a year. That equates to around £190,000 a week.

However, with the contract yet to be signed and irked by the delays, Juventus have reportedly now withdrawn their offer.

And with La Repubblica also now reporting that Dybala is looking elsewhere, a parting of ways now looks the only outcome.

Indeed, the report claims that Dybala will pick from two clubs this summer in Tottenham and Inter Milan.

Reigning Serie A champions would be the safer option for the 148-goal hitman. They are currently riding high at the top of Serie A and look well placed to secure back-to-back titles.

Whether they would meet his pay demands though remains to be seen.

Paratici senses Paulo Dybala chance

As such, reports suggest Spurs, sensing an opportunity, are also working on a deal. Dybala is a player well known to their director Fabio Paratici from his time at the Turin club.

And he is reportedly already in contact with his agent over a prospective free-transfer switch.

The player’s wage demands would also be within their reach, more so if Tottenham can offload current high earner Tanguy Ndombele.

Landing a player of Dybala’s qualities would be a real coup for Tottenham. Not only would it bring a new dimension to their attack, a three-man strikeforce of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Dybala would really excite.

Spurs have reportedly looked at Paulo Dybala in the past. However, thanks to the presence of Antonio Conte and Paratici – together with Dybala’s contract situation – never have their chances been greater.

READ MORE: Ajax starlet with ‘unprecedented’ talent backed to join Man City amid Tottenham rumours