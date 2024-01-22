Tottenham to do ‘everything’ needed to sign thriving midfielder Postecoglou loves, as price tag revealed

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to do ‘everything possible’ to sign Sebastian Szymanski, the attacking midfielder who is enjoying a fantastic season at Fenerbahce.

Szymanski is a Poland international who spent time in the Legia Warsaw academy before landing at Dynamo Moscow. After shining in Russia, the playmaker earned a loan transfer to Feyenoord in July 2022.

He managed 10 goals and seven assists in 40 games for the Dutch outfit, helping them win the Eredivisie title while also reaching the semi-finals of the Dutch cup and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Szymanski was unsurprisingly linked with a permanent move to Feyenoord, but he instead joined Fenerbahce for €9.75million (£8.3m) in the summer.

He has shone since then, having notched 12 goals and 14 assists in 33 matches. That includes Super Lig goals against Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir, as well as a Europa Conference League strike versus FC Twente.

According to reports emerging from Turkey, Szymanski’s great campaign has seen him emerge on the radar of Tottenham.

It is claimed that Tottenham ‘will do everything possible’ to sign the 24-year-old and unite him with Ange Postecoglou. The manager is ‘very keen’ on landing Szymanski and feels he would add plenty of creativity and threat to the Tottenham team.

Postecoglou instructed scouts to watch the player in action during Fenerbahce’s league clash against Samsunspor on Sunday. It was not Szymanski’s best performance, as he failed to register a goal or assist in a 1-1 draw. Spurs officials will now compile a report on him, though his top performances in other games mean he looks set to become a prime target.

Tottenham gunning for Fenerbahce raid

The North London side have also discovered how much they will need to pay to strike an agreement with Fenerbahce. The Turkish giants are aiming to make a significant profit when Szymanski leaves and have set his price tag at €35m (£30m).

Szymanski is not the only midfielder Spurs have been linked with recently. They are big admirers of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, though Mauricio Pochettino’s side have no intention of selling this month.

That decision has seen Spurs turn their attention to Szymanski, with Adam Wharton of Blackburn Rovers another option.

