Micky van de Ven could soon be gone from Tottenham

An insider has detailed the feelings of Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven in regards to whether he will stay at the club and potentially sign a new deal amid a tough period in north London.

Spurs are the worst form team in the Premier League at the moment. After a semi-promising start, they have fallen off a cliff and find themselves just a single point above the relegation zone.

Their plight has seen Thomas Frank sacked and reports suggest pressure is ramping up on his replacement, Igor Tudor.

Should Tottenham be relegated from the Premier League, it will be catastrophic, with the big-six team surely losing a lot of talent from their ranks.

Cristian Romero looks almost certain to leave in the summer and centre-back partner Van de Ven might well follow.

Insider Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Obviously, there’s a chance if Tottenham don’t qualify for Europe, some of their best players will be looking to move on.

“Van de Ven is no different. It wouldn’t be an easy deal to prise him out of Tottenham because he’s under contract until 2029 and has been the captain in Romero’s absence. He’s such a key player for Tottenham, but it’s been a disappointing season and the players are not happy with where they find themselves right now as well.

“So it’s no surprise that other clubs are monitoring his situation.

“If Spurs were to get relegated, you would imagine Van de Ven would be among a number of players who’d be seeking a move out of Tottenham.

“He’s not rushing into signing any new contract at Tottenham, and has delayed contract talks there. That might open the door for clubs to make offers for him this summer, and I’m sure Spurs are well aware of that.”

Big clubs after Van de Ven

Real Madrid have been linked with Van de Ven for some time, while Liverpool are one of the other big clubs said to be keen on him.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Reds, and rivals Manchester United, are monitoring the situation of the Tottenham centre-back.

Sources have also told us that Van de Ven is seriously weighing up his options.

Contract talks have held up with Tottenham prioritising surviving the drop, and that leaves the defender’s long-term future up in the air, perhaps allowing another club to convince him through the door.

Tottenham round-up: Tudor sack close

Reports have suggested that Spurs are ‘close’ to sacking interim boss Tudor after only a few games in charge.

Robbie Keane is believed to be the leading candidate to take his place in the dugout.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that Tottenham have opened talks with Roberto De Zerbi.

And former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp feels the club are one of the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

He said: “But Tottenham are bang in it now, must be truthful. They’re looking like they could even be favourites out the four to go, it’s that desperate.”