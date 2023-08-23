Door opens for Tottenham to sign centre-back beast as main rivals turn focus to Postecoglou first teamer instead

An opportunity for Ange Postecoglou to add another centre-back to his Tottenham squad is said to have arisen following events on Wednesday.

It’s common knowledge that the Spurs boss does want one more defender through the door before the transfer window shuts on September 1, with the likes of Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier still likely to move on.

And while several names continue to be linked with a switch to north London, it’s a player from across the capital who could eventually end up playing in a different white shirt this season.

The Daily Mail states that Tottenham could still swoop for Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo as Monaco are set to step up their interest in Davinson Sanchez.

It had been widely reported that Spurs are battling Monaco for Adarabioyo’s services after his impressive performances for the Cottagers.

Indeed, RMC Sport recently claimed that Fulham are pushing the centre-back to choose Tottenham over Monaco as Craven Cottage chief Marco Silva wants to sign Eric Dier as part of the deal.

However, the player himself actually favors a move to France over remaining in the Premier League.

That particular scenario appears to have been ruined for Adarabioyo though after the Mail reported that Monaco could abandon their pursuit of the Fulham star in favour of a move for Tottenham’s former record-signing Sanchez instead.

Tottenham set for Adarabioyo opportunity

The report adds that Monaco are yet to reach an agreement with Fulham over the centre-back and have identified Sanchez as an alternative – a move that would then open the door for Spurs to complete their own swoop for Adarabioyo.

Indeed, the fact that Adarabioyo’s move to France continues to be delayed suggests there is still a big opening for Postecoglou to get his man.

However, he will almost certainly have to offload one of Dier, Sanchez or Tanganga first.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they head to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

