Double boost for Roberto De Zerbi amid updates on SEVEN injured Tottenham stars

Tottenham Hotspur have picked up seven crucial points from their last three Premier League games, but they remain saddled with injuries to several key players as they prepare to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

James Maddison was a doubt for Spurs’ 2-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, but ultimately started the game, before being forced off in the second half with a groin issue.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi is waiting for the returns of Lucas Bergvall, Tosin Adarabioyo and Destiny Udogie, while Mykhailo Mudryk remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

As reported by The Standard, Maddison is set to undergo ‘tests’ on his latest injury problem ahead of the Palace game, but he looks set for another spell on the sidelines.

His return date is described as ‘unknown’, though supporters can take solace from the fact that he was seen walking unaided after the victory over Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the suggestion is that Udogie is getting closer to playing again, with a return date of November predicted for the left-back.

“[Udogie] is not available,” De Zerbi said ahead of the Chelsea game. “With the medical staff, we are trying to find the best way for him. But after Manchester United, I have not worked with him, and it is a problem.”

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Adarabioyo, Bergvall could be back for next Tottenham clash

While Maddison and Udogie’s returns are still a bit of time away, Adarabioyo could be back in the Tottenham squad for the game against Palace this weekend.

The centre-back played well in his first start for Spurs against Coventry a week-and-a-half ago, and De Zerbi suggested before the Chelsea game that the calf issue he sustained was not too serious.

The Standard predict that he could be involved on Saturday, which comes as a significant boost for De Zerbi and his team.

Bergvall could also be back in action this weekend. He has been unavailable since Spurs’ draw with Manchester United, but De Zerbi has already suggested that he could return for the Palace game.

“Bergvall had a problem in Manchester early on in the first chance he created for [Dominic] Solanke,” De Zerbi said earlier this month.

“He felt pain in his knee but felt fine and on Sunday he came to the training ground and he’ll be out for two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Spurs fans are still waiting to see summer signing Mudryk play properly, with the winger having made just one appearance so far this season.

The suggestion from The Standard is that the Ukrainian could be back in ‘early November’, so he could be involved for Spurs’ game away at Leeds United on November 7.

Tottenham will have to wait longer for the final two sidelined players to return.

Wilson Odobert, who sustained an ACL tear in February, could finally be back in action in December. Xavi Simons, who sustained the same serious injury in April, is likely to be out until early 2027.

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