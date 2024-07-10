Double Tottenham exit to aid fantastic Postecoglou signing as lowball offer arrives

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and one of his team-mates to the same club, and their departures could help fund a brilliant Premier League raid.

Hojbjerg has typically been a regular starter for Tottenham since joining the club from Southampton in August 2020, but that changed when Ange Postecoglou arrived as manager last summer. Postecoglou holds serious concerns about Hojbjerg’s ability to keep up with his lightning fast style of play.

The Denmark star was resultantly linked with a winter move away from Tottenham, though that did not materialise. But after playing just 1293 minutes of Premier League football last term – the equivalent of only 14 full matches – it is clear that Hojbjerg needs to leave so he can become a crucial player for a different side.

Italian giants AC Milan have been tipped to vastly increase the experience in their squad by capturing both Hojbjerg and his Tottenham team-mate Emerson Royal this summer.

DON’T MISS – Tottenham transfers: Spurs on back foot as Man City prepare for record-breaking hijack of star signing

As per the latest reports coming out of Italy, Milan maintain strong interest in both Hojbjerg and Emerson. Although, a double swoop has yet to be finalised.

The Italian media describe Milan as being ‘cocky’, as they have still not matched Spurs’ demands for Emerson, despite the right-back confirming himself that talks are underway over a potential transfer.

Milan are supposedly trying to lowball Spurs by offering just €10million (£8.5m), even though they are fully aware that the Premier League outfit want far more than this before selling.

However, it must be noted that this contradicts previous reports about the negotiations between Spurs and Milan. On Sunday, Fabrizio Romano revealed that a ‘new bid’ is coming for Emerson from Milan, with the Rossoneri having offered €15m (£13m) previously whereas Spurs are holding out for €25m (£21m).

Tottenham latest: Double exit to help Aston Villa swoop?

Nevertheless, both Milan and Spurs are eager to strike a double deal for the Brazilian and Hojbjerg. Both players would jump at the chance to join Milan too, as they could feature more regularly and also represent an illustrious Italian club.

Once Spurs get Hojbjerg and Emerson sold, they will use those funds to try and improve their midfield with a top signing. Postecoglou remains a huge fan of Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey, whom Spurs have scouted previously.

Spurs have already proposed a player-plus-cash deal for Ramsey which would have seen Giovani Lo Celso move to Villa Park, only for Unai Emery to reject this offer.

Instead, Spurs will have to match Villa’s demands outright before adding the exciting 23-year-old to their squad. It is thought that Villa want at least £50m in order to sell their academy graduate to an English rival such as Spurs.

This is clearly a significant fee for Spurs to pay, but if they can sell Hojbjerg and Emerson for at least £30m first then that would hand Postecoglou a major transfer boost.

READ MORE: FIVE Tottenham players who must improve or face axe from Ange next season