Double Tottenham exit ramps up as A-list manager directly contacts unhappy star to engineer move

Tottenham Hotspur could be set for some big changes in the January transfer window, with AS Roma eager to sign Eric Dier and another European giant reportedly pursuing one of his team-mates.

Dier has been snubbed by Ange Postecoglou for much of the season after the new Tottenham manager decided he would rather use Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero as his starting centre-backs. Due to this, Dier did not feature until the dramatic 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

The Englishman came off the bench in the first half after Romero was sent off for a bad challenge on Argentina team-mate Enzo Fernandez.

Despite Tottenham losing Van De Ven through injury and also going down to nine men – with Destiny Udogie getting dismissed too – Dier put in a solid performance to help keep Chelsea at bay for much of the game.

Eventually, Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson managed to end Spurs’ hopes of getting an impressive draw by netting a hat-trick. But Dier’s display still showed his potential suitors that he is definitely worth signing in January.

As Spurs are now without Van Den Ven, they have set their sights on either Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) or Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen) as possible replacements. Such a move could in turn allow Dier to move on.

Several reports have named Jose Mourinho as being interested in reuniting with his former Spurs defender at Roma. And on Saturday, Mourinho was given a boost as it emerged that Dier ‘wants to quit’ the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Italian source Tuttomercatoweb have now provided an update on the situation. They state that Mourinho has taken matters into his own hands by making ‘contact’ with Dier in recent days. He is working hard to convince the 29-year-old on swapping England for a first stint in Italy.

Roma hope to sign Eric Dier on initial loan

Roma do not have much money to play with this winter, though they should be able to sign Dier on the cheap. That is because his contract expires at the end of the season, which makes January the last opportunity for Spurs to sell.

Roma would ideally like to capture Dier on a six-month loan with a view to signing him on a permanent basis – via a free transfer – in the summer. But whether Spurs will agree to this option remains to be seen, as they would rather make some money back on him.

Dier could be convinced to head to Serie A by the form of some of his compatriots in Italy. Both Fikayo Tomoro of Milan and Roma’s Chris Smalling have impressed since taking that brave step of leaving the Premier League. Dier could even become Smalling’s replacement at the Stadio Olimpico, with the former Manchester United man now 33 years old.

Interestingly, Dier is not the only Spurs man who might leave North London for Italy. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as a target for Roma’s rivals Juventus after also being snubbed by Postecoglou.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph stated that Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli travelled to England to watch Hojbjerg in action against Chelsea. Giuntoli may also have sat down with his Spurs counterparts to discuss a move for the Denmark international.

Just like Dier, Hojbjerg will probably jump at the chance to leave Spurs, as Juve would be able to offer him more game time. Plus, he would be able to fight for regular trophies in Turin, as Juve are aiming to get back to the summit of Italian football and currently sit second in the table.

Given Hojbjerg’s Spurs deal does not expire until summer 2025, Postecoglou’s side should be able to pick up more money for him than Dier. Just how much Spurs stand to earn will probably emerge closer to the transfer window reopening.

