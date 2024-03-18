Tottenham double exit takes shape, with one star actively pushing to join ‘dream’ club this summer

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil looks set to leave the North Londoners at the end of the season and his ‘dream’ is reportedly to re-join Sevilla.

The 23-year-old had the opportunity to leave in January when Brighton, Feyenoord and Real Sociedad all registered an interest in him but chose to stay and fight for his place.

Gil has played just 14 minutes of Premier League football this year, however, and it seems very unlikely that he’ll break into Ange Postecoglou’s squad any time soon.

Now, reports suggest that Gil has accepted his fate and he is eyeing a return to Sevilla, where he broke through as a youth player and spent the second half of last season on loan.

The Spain international has previously described Sevilla as “the club of my life” and has made no secret of the fact that he’d love to re-sign for them on a permanent deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Gil’s situation at Tottenham has ‘gotten worse in recent weeks’ and he ‘dreams’ of returning to Sevilla.

He is under contract with Spurs until 2026 but it’s likely that they’d be happy to part ways with him for the right price.

Lo Celso to follow Bryan Gil out of Tottenham

Mundo Deportivo add that the future of Giovani Lo Celso at Tottenham is also ‘up in the air.’

Postecoglou opted not to offload the 27-year-old attacking midfielder last summer but he hasn’t had much of an impact for Spurs due to his injury problems.

Lo Celso has made just 13 Premier League appearances this term – only four of which have been starts. He made a late cameo appearance against Fulham on Saturday but as with Gil, it’s clear that he isn’t in Tottenham’s long-term plans.

The Argentina international’s contract is set to expire in 2025 which makes it even more likely that Spurs will look to move him on this summer.

Galatasaray have previously registered an interest in signing Lo Celso and they would be able to afford his £100,000 per week wages, so the Turkish club could be a viable option for him.

With that in mind, it looks increasingly likely that we’ll see both Gil and Lo Celso depart Tottenham on permanent deals in the coming months.

