Two Tottenham exits are expected before Friday night’s 11pm transfer deadline, with both Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon wanted in Spain, according to reports.

Reguilon, 27, is surplus to requirements under Ange Postecoglou and the writing was on the wall last season when loaned out twice. The left-back was initially sent to Manchester United before spending the second half of the season with Brentford.

Reguilon has entered the final year of his Tottenham contract and an exit is being sought with all haste.

Elsewhere, 28-year-old Lo Celso does not feature prominently in Postecoglou’s plans either.

The creative midfielder remains a key performer for world champions Argentina, though his club career in north London has stalled.

According to fresh updates from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, both players are likely to move on over the next 36 hours.

Movement on Lo Celso could come first, with the midfielder installed as the No 1 transfer target at Real Betis.

Taking to X, Romano stated Lo Celso has actually been Real Betis’ primary goal all summer long. Their delay in acting was due to their inability to shift Nabil Fekir, though the situation is changing.

Lo Celso to replace Fekir at Real Betis?

“Real Betis are pushing to sign Gio Lo Celso as top target for midfield since June,” wrote Romano.

“Lo Celso’s expected to leave Spurs in the final days and negotiations can now start as Nabil Fekir is on his way out.

“Al Jazira (Abu Dhabi-based club in the UAE Pro League) advancing in talks for Fekir.”

Like Reguilon, Lo Celso is also in the final year of his Spurs deal, meaning only a permanent switch makes sense.

But given the contract situation and Spurs’ lack of bargaining power, any transfer fee is likely to be well below Lo Celso’s true market valuation.

It’s a similar story with Reguilon who Romano subsequently confirmed is expected to leave.

Barcelona sizing up Reguilon after Cancelo miss

“Not only Gio Lo Celso: Sergio Reguilon also prepared to leave Spurs before the end of the window,” added the reporter. “Talks ongoing to pick the best option.”

Romano did not name which clubs are hovering over Reguilon, though prior reports have pointed to Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s side initially hoped to re-sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City following a successful loan spell last term.

But their inability to finance the move opened the door for others to strike and Cancelo sealed a £21m transfer to Al-Hilal on Tuesday.

A prior report from Sky Sports revealed Reguilon was being targeted as a back-up to Cancelo at Barcelona.

Football Insider later backed up claims Barcelona are circling and missing out on Cancelo will only embolden the club to act.

Of course, financing the move – even in a cut-price transfer – isn’t straightforward for the cash-strapped Catalonians.

Indeed, Barcelona attempted to hijack Stefan Bajcetic’s loan switch to RB Salzburg on Wednesday night. Barca offered a loan proposal of their own that contained a €4m loan fee.

However, their inability to fit the move within Financial Fair Play restrictions has torpedoed their hijack attempt.

Whether they can piece together a deal for Reguilon that is also deemed satisfactory by Spurs remains to be seen.

