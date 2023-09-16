Double Tottenham transfer approach collapses as ‘eye-watering offers’ fail to convince Postecoglou

Tottenham managed to ward off a double transfer approach for two of their best upcoming young talents this summer, with Alasdair Gold making clear their importance to manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites have made a hugely-promising start under their new Aussie boss, who was chosen by chairman Daniel Levy and the board as the successor to Antonio Conte.

A man of great integrity, the 58-year-old has already endeared himself to supporters with not just his straight-talking, but an exciting and attacking brand of football that has helped Tottenham to an unbeaten start to the season with three wins from their first four games.

Postecoglou is also currently one of just four men who, as a newly-appointed manager, has seen their side score at least two goals in each of their first four games in charge. If Spurs can score two or more on Saturday against Sheffield United, he will become the first manager in Premier League history to achieve such a feat.

A win over the Blades could also send Tottenham top of the table.

Postecoglou’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation is getting the best out of his players. Yves Bissouma looks a man reborn – with the Malian talked out his plans to quit the club, while Pape Sarr and Destiny Udogie have breathed new life into the side.

The star of the show, though, has been summer signing, James Maddison, who has two goals and two assists from his first four games in a Spurs shirt.

It’s easy to forget that all this has been achieved without the services of Harry Kane, following his initial £86m move to Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: ‘Bonkers’ – Pundit hails transformational Tottenham signing; insists he is worth £90m ‘easy’

Tottenham reject offers for Mikey Moore, Callum Olusesi

With Postecoglou still bedding in, the best could be still to come for a Tottenham side many feel can only get better.

The club’s future also looks promising on the player front too with young stars Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi tipped to make their breakthroughs in the coming years.

The pair were subject of sizeable offers to leave over the summer, though both bids failing to convince Postecoglou, who sees the two teenagers as having a big future at Spurs.

Providing an update on those offers, Spurs expert Gold told his YouTube channel: “A lot of people know about Mikey Moore despite having never seen him. He’s an incredible talent.

“Mikey Moore and Callum Olusesi, at 16 years old have committed their future to Spurs. I was told there were eye-watering offers coming in for them. Eye-watering offers coming in for players that were 15/16 years old, but they’ve decided to stay at Spurs.”

That certainly bodes well for Spurs, with Postecoglou’s influence felt not just at first-team level but down through the youth sides too.

Moore especially is already gaining widespread praise.

Huge praise coming in for Moore

Indeed, John Wenham recently told Football Insider of Moore: “Mikey Moore scored two in that game against Charlton, he is someone I said I will be talking about a lot more.

“One of the goals was absolutely ridiculous as well. He is on such a positive trajectory as a 15-year-old being selected to play at a higher level and contributing massively in those games.

“That is really pleasing for me. It was great to see Jamie Donley get on the scoresheet as well, it’s been a little while since he scored so that was great for him. The fact we have added Donley and Lankshear is fantastic for the club and things are looking a lot better now.”

Now 16 and a regular for Spurs’ Under-18s, there are some who believe Moore is already closing in on a first-team appearance and he could even make a matchday squad before the season is out.

It certainly bodes well for Tottenham’s future and they may well have another homegrown talent on their hand, just a few months after losing the greatest of them all, in Kane.

READ MORE: Tottenham identify perfect chance to complete Chelsea transfer they missed out on in summer