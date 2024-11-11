Doubts have begun to surface that all is not well with Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham, with one former Premier League boss revealing his concerns for the Aussie and why the signs point towards a “very mediocre season”.

The 59-year-old made a big impression during his first season at the helm, steering the club top of the table after eight wins from his opening 10 games, though ultimately they narrowly missed out on a Champions League place with Tottenham finishing in fifth, two points shy of Aston Villa.

This season, hopes were bright that the club could push on to the next level and a £133.5m spending spree over the summer, including the club-record £65m signing of Dominic Solanke, suggested Spurs were ready to take that next step.

However, Sunday’s shock 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich – who claimed a first Premier League win in over 8,000 days in the process – has typified the frustrating time Postecoglou and Spurs have had of things so far.

Now former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew has expressed his concerns for the former Celtic boss, offering his insight into why all is not well.

“I watched Ange’s interview after the game and he looked crestfallen,” Pardew told talkSPORT. “I’ve never seen him look that down – he looked really down today and that’s a worry for me because we are only 11 games into the season.

“The worry with Spurs is that we’re going down this path that you went down last year with Ange not wanting to change and here we are again. We’re 11 games in and still this inconsistency, this high line, he’s still operating. It must be a worry.”

Pardew added: “When you look at the stats – Spurs have won five and lost five, drawn one, 23 goals for and 13 against – it’s got the markings of a very, very mediocre season unfortunately.”

Spurs brought in teenage stars Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall over the summer and Pardew fears it does not smack of huge ambition.

“I did say at the start of the season that Tottenham’s transfer policy didn’t smack of a team who were trying to win the league – it looked like a team who were trying to rebuild with younger players and hopefully getting a few nuggets somewhere down the line.”

Pardew offers Postecoglou advice as Spurs boss acknowledges his own failures

We understand that while Tottenham expect to be challenging for the top four, there is no long-term concerns over Postecoglou’s future. Given the tightness of the Premier League table, Tottenham, while currently down in 10th, only remain three points adrift of the top four.

Successive defeats – to Galatasaray on Thursday in the Europa League and Ipswich on Sunday – is not an ideal way in which to enter an international break, but the club know that a couple of wins when they return to action can set the tone for a push up the table.

However, with their next game coming at champions Manchester City and then Roma in the Europa League, Spurs will then be tested when they take on two sides in Fulham and Bournemouth who are themselves looking to push into that upper echelons of the Premier League.

Postecoglou has won admirers for his straight-talking nature and he admitted after Sunday’s defeat that any failures rested on him and that he would work hard to put things right.

“It’s just down to me. I’m not getting consistent performances from the players,” he told the media.

“It’s something I need to address. I’m the person in charge so that’s usually the way it goes.

“I take responsibility when their performances don’t meet the levels that they should.”

Offering advice to Postecoglou, Pardew – who has not worked in English football since leaving West Brom in 2018 – added: “When you have a bad performance as a manager looking crestfallen isn’t the greatest gift that you can give to your fans.

“You need to say ‘we didn’t have a good day, we had issues and we’re going to bounce back next week’.”

Spurs, meanwhile, could be set to part ways with Sergio Reguilon amid claims the out-of-favour Spaniard could be set to have his contract cancelled in N17.

Reguilon has only made the matchday squad once this season – in a Carabao Cup clash at Coventry – and is a long way down the pecking order under Postecoglou.

As a result, it’s reported that Spurs could grant the player a free transfer, with Reguilon having already lined up his next move.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will also reportedly face a battle to retain the services of Cristian Romero in the January window amid claims Real Madrid are ready to raise their efforts to prise the Argentine to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have lost another defender in Eder Militao to a season-ending injury, leaving Carlo Ancelotti short of options. However, any move for the World Cup winning Tottenham star will not come cheap.

And finally, Tottenham have reportedly joined the growing race to sign attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, who is currently excelling on loan at Leicester City.

His parent club, Brighton, are reportedly open to the Argentine’s sale, though his apparent asking price may cause Daniel Levy to think twice.

