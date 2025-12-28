Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham are considering the departure of forgotten defender Radu Dragusin in January, with the Romanian one of three potential exits, and with sources providing the latest on their prospects of raiding Manchester City for Savinho.

Dragusin joined Spurs in a €25m (£21.5m, $29.5m) move from Genoa in January 2024, making him the most expensive Romanian footballer in history. But with just 37 appearances under his belt, and having failed to appear for Tottenham this season, reports are growing over a move away.

While Dragusin only made his return to the matchday squad from injury in last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool, he is not thought to figure in Thomas Frank’s plans and the club are now understood to be open to his exit if a tempting offer comes along.

Reports in Italy have touted both Fiorentina and Roma as potential destinations for the 23-year-old centre-half, and now Romano has declared Dragusin as a player to watch ahead of the winter window.

“A name to keep an eye on certainly during the winter market is that of Radu Dragusin, central defender of Tottenham, who is returning from an injury and who could return to Italy,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“In this case, we must be patient with Tottenham, because as of today, Tottenham have not given the okay for the player, but it is expected that this matter could be unlocked in the coming weeks.

“Two clubs that have started, as far as I understand, to think about it are Roma and Fiorentina.”

Dragusin last featured for Tottenham back in January, when he suffered a crippling ACL injury in the 3-0 win over Elfsborg in the Europa League.

And with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven established as first choice, Kevin Danso in reserve and the upcoming Luka Vuskovic tipped for big things, a move away could be green-lit alongside Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson next month…

Bissouma set to leave as Spurs weigh up fresh Savinho swoop

We reported earlier this month how Bissouma faces the prospect of being axed by Tottenham Hotspur after being filmed reportedly inhaling laughing gas, a year after being suspended for the same thing.

And with the 29-year-old also yet to figure under Frank, the club are actively seeking to move him on next month, and with his deal at the club due to expire at the end of the season.

He has made exactly 100 appearances since joining from Brighton in a £30m deal in June 2022.

Spurs are also open to letting Johnson leave.

The Wales winger has fallen down the pecking order and is emerging as a top target for both Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

That potential triple departure will potentially help Spurs fund a move for their major priority in January – a new left-sided attacker.

And while Spurs are now resigned to missing out on their top pick, Antoine Semenyo, who now looks destined to join Manchester City, that move could kickstart a fresh move for Brazilian star Savinho after he eluded them in the summer.

As a result, sources can confirm that Tottenham are making fresh explorations around whether the 21-year-old is genuinely interested in leaving City next month.

Spurs have been keeping an eye on how he fits at City and, now that they are winning the race for Semenyo, a door could open.

But before Spurs attempt to formally test the water with any offers for the £60m-rated winger, they want to understand just how keen Savinho would be on the switch.

There were good indications that he fancied a move to Spurs before he penned a new deal in the summer.

He has struggled to tie down a role though and now intermediaries are expected to uncover what the future holds in his mind.

It should be that Savinho is still willing to fight for his place, in which case Spurs will not bother making a renewed bid to sign him.

However, if there is even the slightest hint that he is unhappy and open to a new challenge, then Spurs will intensify their efforts to secure his services. At this point, sources understand his destiny is very much in his own hands…

