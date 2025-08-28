Tottenham Hotspur have been given hope that a blocked move for Manchester City winger Savinho could still happen before the summer transfer window closes, despite Etihad transfer chiefs completely blocking the switch.

City have reiterated to Spurs and the player himself that a deal will not be allowed to go through before Monday’s deadline despite the fact that fresh talks had been held, leaving Savinho quietly confident that he could be on the way to north London.

It’s reported that from a financial standpoint, City are under no pressure to sell Savinho, and with little time left to land a quality replacement, the matter was considered closed.

However, the Brazilian attacker has been left unhappy with the decision and made that stance very clear to City, according to TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey.

Bailey states that Savinho remains ‘really keen’ on joining Tottenham and still holds out some hope it could happen before the deadline – despite City‘s current stance.

For their part, Tottenham remain keen on a deal but have also started assessing alternative options, in the likely event that Savinho is forced to stay put.

Speaking about the winger’s situation, Bailey revealed: “City’s hierarchy’s stance was always the same with Savinho; they did not want him to leave. Yes, they showed an interest in Rodrygo, but it was always difficult, and they maintained their stance on Savinho.

“However, I am told that Savinho really wanted the Spurs move and still does; the window remains open until Monday, and he hopes the deal could happen.

“Spurs will remain attentive to the situation, should they get any encouragement; however, they have also made it clear to Savinho they are moving forward with other targets too.”

Given City’s strong stance over the player, it might still be a massive push to get Savinho on board by Monday’s deadline.

However, the fact the winger remains adamant that he wants the switch to north London does offer slim hope that a big-money transfer could still get the green light.

