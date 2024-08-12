Tottenham eye ‘dream’ Serie A signing as bid drawn up and second deal announced

Tottenham Hotspur have prepared an offer as they look to strike a ‘dream deal’ for Italy star Manuel Locatelli, according to reports, while a second player’s new contract has also been confirmed by the North London side.

Tottenham have been busy in the summer transfer window, signing three new players and offloading a lot of dead wood from the squad. Ange Postecoglou’s side quickly opted to extend Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig and then brought in English starlet Archie Gray from Leeds United.

They have followed up on those captures by landing striker Dominic Solanke in a £65million deal, while Lucas Bergvall’s move to Tottenham has also gone through after it was initially agreed in February.

Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and Joe Rodon are just some of the unwanted players who have been axed by Tottenham.

Postecoglou is also on the hunt for a new central midfielder, with Giovani Lo Celso likely to follow Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg out of the club.

Postecoglou was eager for Tottenham to sign Conor Gallagher, but they have been beaten to his services by Atletico Madrid.

According to the latest reports in Italy, Spurs could move on from the disappointment surrounding Gallagher by moving for Juventus’ Locatelli instead.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with Arsenal, but now it is their North London rivals Spurs who are aiming to bring him to England.

Tottenham transfers: Manuel Locatelli a new target

The prospective transfer is described as a ‘dream’ one for both Spurs and Juve. Not only would it bolster Spurs’ squad with a top midfield addition, but it would also give Juve crucial extra transfer funds.

The reports claim that Spurs are ‘ready to offer’ €24m (£20.5m) plus add-ons for Locatelli. It remains to be seen whether Juve will accept this though as the star’s contract runs until June 2028 and he has previously been valued at more than £40m.

Locatelli would be a good signing for Spurs as he can operate as either a No 6 or No 8 and would bring a winning attitude to Postecoglou’s squad. The former Milan player helped Italy win Euro 2020 and has also lifted the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup since making his senior debut in April 2016.

Meanwhile, Spurs have announced that academy starlet Mikey Moore has penned his first professional contract with the club, ending speculation about a move away.

The 17-year-old attacker is regarded as one of the best talents in the country and has picked up interest from a host of rival clubs, but he has now pledged his future to Spurs.

In a statement, Spurs announced that they are ‘delighted’ to have agreed terms with Moore, who will aim to force his way into Postecoglou’s plans over the next few years.

