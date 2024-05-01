‘Dream’ Tottenham transfer accelerates as club president gives Levy encouragement over thriving star

Tottenham have been given a boost in their latest Serie A hunt

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have a great chance at signing Serie A forward Albert Gudmundsson after his club president spoke openly about a summer deal.

Gudmundsson is a 37-time Iceland international who can either play as a standard centre-forward or as a second striker. Following spells at Dutch clubs Heerenveen, PSV and AZ Alkmaar, he landed in Italy in January 2022 by joining Genoa for €1.5million.

Fast forward to the current campaign, and Gudmundsson is enjoying his best-ever season at the top level. He has managed 16 goals and four assists in 34 games, which includes league strikes against Roma, Juventus and Bologna.

Gudmundsson’s rise to becoming Genoa’s most important and valuable player has clearly caught Tottenham’s attention. Reports that Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking to snare the 26-year-old have been rife of late.

Indeed, on April 20 it was claimed that Tottenham are clear favourites to complete a deal with Genoa, despite Juventus also being interested.

While Juve will struggle to match Gudmundsson’s €35m (£30m) price tag, this is certainly not a problem for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo has now made a huge hint that the attacker will arrive in North London this summer, admitting that a big transfer will be his ‘dream’.

“He is a young, serious guy, who wants to cultivate ambitions that we are not able to guarantee at the moment. It is useless to deny it,” the club chief said.

Tottenham target allowed to ‘dream’

“He has a national and international market, it is correct for both parties to make evaluations, what matters is the final result.

“I don’t deal with these things, let the player dream and leave it open to us to operate correctly on the market.

“We have learnt to love our boys; we can make good transactions and think that in a few years Albert can say, ‘If it wasn’t for Genoa I would not be here’.”

While Genoa fans would be sad to see Gudmunsson leave, his departure makes sense for the club as they can make a big profit. Plus, the potential £30m fee gained will give them enough money to find a solid replacement.

Centre-forward is not the only position Postecoglou wants Tottenham to bolster this summer. He is also keen to improve central midfield and central defence.

In terms of a new midfielder, Spurs remain big fans of Conor Gallagher, though it will be tough to sign him from London rivals Chelsea. Instead, Spurs could replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with Wolves’ Joao Gomes.

Interestingly, Gudmundsson is not the only Serie A star Spurs have been linked with, as they are also considering Torino centre-half Alessandro Buongiorno. But as he will cost £34m, Spurs could save big money by pursuing free agent Tosin Adarabioyo instead.

