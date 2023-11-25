Dream Tottenham verdict as Postecoglou told prime target will submit transfer request for January move

Ange Postecoglou could end up reuniting with former Celtic star Jota at Tottenham Hotspur, as the winger has been backed to push through a transfer away from Al Ittihad in January.

Postecoglou and Jota worked together at Celtic between August 2021 and June 2023. In that time, Jota shone for the Scottish giants, registering 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 matches across all competitions.

The left winger’s fine form helped Celtic win two Scottish Premiership titles, one Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups.

However, Postecoglou and Jota parted ways in the summer. Postecoglou left to become the new manager of Tottenham, while Jota left fans shocked by heading to Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

The Portuguese had been tipped to follow Postecoglou to North London, but he instead opted to pursue the money by heading to the Middle East.

At 24 years of age, Jota is younger than most players who head to the Saudi Pro League, such as veterans Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez.

However, the transfer has not worked out for Jota. After making five league appearances, he was told he was no longer in the squad due to Al Ittihad only being allowed eight foreign players at once. As such, Jota has only been able to play in AFC Champions League matches of late.

Due to this tough situation, Jota is being heavily linked with an early exit from Al Ittihad. Tottenham are firmly in the mix to sign him, though Newcastle United recently joined the hunt.

Jota will push for January transfer – Alan Hutton

Now, in an interview with Football Insider, former Spurs and Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has weighed in on Jota’s predicament. He has told Postecoglou exactly what he wants to hear, suggesting the wide man could soon hand in a transfer request to leave Al Ittihad – with Spurs ready and waiting to snap him up.

“He might be regretting his disastrous move from Celtic,” Hutton said.

“Obviously it’s not quite worked out for him in terms of playing time. But financially, with the wage structure he’s on, contracts and stuff like that – that’s the good side to it.

“At the end of the day though, he’s young, he needs to be playing week-in, week-out. It’s not happening for him in Saudi.

“It’s not adding up to be a good transfer, especially as he was so highly regarded at Celtic and what he brought to that team.

“He was their main guy. Is he going to look to get out permanently or on loan this January? Of course, he will!

“He’s young and he wants to play games, but financially he will be very secure.”

It would make a lot of sense if Spurs signed a winger such as Jota, too. Richarlison has had to undergo surgery on a pelvic injury and will therefore not return to action until January or February. Postecoglou will also have to deal without Son Heung-min when he heads to the Asian Cup to represent South Korea in January.

Landing Jota, or alternative target Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus, would provide Postecoglou with much-needed attacking reinforcements.

Although, Postecoglou may be prevented from signing any players in January if Spurs are handed a transfer ban due to a previous deal.