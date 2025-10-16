Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic following the return of Fabio Paratici, sources have told TEAMtalk, but Chelsea, too, are keen on the Juventus and Serbia international as they spy a bargain deal.

Vlahovic is out of contract at Juventus at the end of the season, and it appears unlikely that the striker will sign a new deal with the Italian club. The Serbia international joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022, with Sky Sports reporting at the time that Tottenham were among the clubs interested in him at the time.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Tottenham are still keen, especially with Paratici returning to the north London outfit as the co-sporting director of last season’s Europa League winners.

Vlahovic is struggling to get into the Juventus starting line-up under Igor Tudor, making two starts in Serie A so far this season.

However, the 25-year-old has made an impact as a substitute, with the striker scoring four goals and giving one assist in eight matches in all competitions for the Bianconeri so far this campaign.

Vlahovic’s situation has drawn interest from Chelsea, too, with Jones revealing that the London club’s co-owner Todd Boehly is eyeing bargain signings.

Jones said: “The news that Paratici is returning to Spurs in a full-time capacity will undoubtedly spark talk about them going for Vlahovic, because of the Juve links.

“I do believe that Spurs have an interest, and the idea of adding him to their attack is a pretty exciting prospect.

“I have reservations about it actually happening, though, even if there is a lot of intent for top-level names to come in next year.

“Look out for Chelsea, as one of the competitors. I have been told they are very much being kept in the loop over his next move as they want another forward to come in and he could be ideal for the summer.

“Big-name, free agents is very much something they seem to be checking out at the moment.”

Newcastle and West Ham also want Dusan Vlahovic – sources

Tottenham and Chelsea are not the only clubs from the Premier League that are keen on Vlahovic.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle United and West Ham United, too, are interested in a deal for Vlahovic.

Newcastle signed Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade in the summer of 2025, but the former has had injury problems.

The Magpies, who won the Carabao Cup last season and are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four in the 2025/26 campaign, would be willing to make a move for a striker of Vlahovic’s calibre.

As for West Ham, the Hammers are on the hunt for a new striker, with the London club’s chiefs concerned about their lack of depth in attack.

West Ham have an interest in Endrick, but it may not be possible for the Hammers to convince Real Madrid to do a loan deal for the Brazil international striker in the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with Vlahovic, with the defending Bundesliga champions looking at the Serbian star as a striker who could play alongside Harry Kane in attack as well as replace him in the long run.

Bild journalist Christian Falk told CF Bayern Insider on October 10: “It is TRUE: Dusan Vlahovic likes Bayern Munich. The striker wanted to go to Bayern Munich already when he was playing for Fiorentina. At this time, he was too expensive for Bayern Munich – they would have ended up paying €80m [£69.7m].

“But now, he’s set to become a free agent in the summer, and Juventus don’t want to give him a new contract!

“I heard he’s earning €9m [£7.8m] a year (net), which is a lot of money for the Turin-based club. It would also be a lot of money for Bayern, but, as you see, he won’t cost a transfer fee!

“For Nicolas Jackson, for instance, FC Bayern would have to trigger a release clause of over €60m [£52.2m] to keep the Chelsea man beyond his loan spell. This is a lot of money, and Bayern have already committed €16.5m [£14.3m] in a loan fee.

“Juventus are reportedly interested in selling Vlahovic in the winter. Calciomercato, I believe, reported that the price tag will be €15m [£13m]. This is a cheap option!

“In the summer, of course, it’s even cheaper, as he’ll be a free agent. This could be an option, as Vincent Kompany isn’t just searching for a Harry Kane successor; he can imagine playing with two strikers, as he already tried against Hoffenheim and Pafos, playing Nicolas Jackson up front and Kane behind as a number 10.

“The Englishman is doing very, very well in this position, and you can see that he likes it. He drops back and works for the defence.

“So this would be a good option for Bayern, and Vlahovic is definitely a player who can play in front of Harry Kane.”

