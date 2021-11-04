Price tag set as Tottenham move into ‘pole position’ for Man City target

Tottenham and Man City have learnt what they will need to pay to land a top striker in 2022, according to reports.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is keen to match Antonio Conte’s ambition with a series of major signings. And they will be needed if the Italian is to drag Spurs back into the top four.

Conte takes over a team lacking in confidence all over the pitch. Harry Kane has managed just one Premier League goal in nine appearances so far this season. His hugely successful partnership with Heung-Min Son seems to have cooled off.

The north London outfit also look shaky at the back. They conceded three against Man Utd during Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game in charge.

Man City, in comparison, look strong but are simply missing a number nine to help them reach that next level. They were hoping to land Kane this summer but had a £100m bid pushed back.

It’s no surprise that Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic is on both team’s radars. The 21-year-old is already a proven goalscorer in Serie A. He bagged 21 goals last term as Fiorentina finished 13th.

Vlahovic has continued that run this season, notching eight goals in 11 matches. His potential suitors were put on alert in October when rejected the offer of a new contract.

His current deal expires in June 2023 – that means a big-money move is likely next summer or the following January.

Ousmane Dembele deals blow to Liverpool and Tottenham Ousmane Dembele has reportedly dealt a blow to Liverpool and Spurs in their pursuit of the Frenchman, with more news on Karim Adeyemi and Andrea Belotti.

90Min, citing reports in Italy, claim that Fiorentina have revealed their asking price. They will allow Vlahovic to leave if their €80m (£68m) valuation is met.

That sum is achievable for both Tottenham and Man City. Spurs’ record signing is £53.8m Tanguy Ndombele, while City’s is £100m man Jack Grealish.

Italian giants Juventus have been put off by the news. They do not agree with Fiorentina’s asking price and could look at alternatives targets as a result.

A separate report from Italian outlet La Nazione reads for promising Tottenham reading. It states that they are now leading the race to sign Vlahovic next year.

Robert Lewandowski ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d’Or

Tottenham duo tipped to join Prem rivals

Meanwhile, Spurs legend Graham Roberts expects Dele Alli and Harry Winks to join Newcastle.

The two players struggled to impress Nuno before his sacking. It remains to be seen whether they can kickstart their careers under Conte.

When quizzed on who could depart for Newcastle in the winter, Roberts told This Is Futbol: “I think Harry Winks, maybe Dele Alli, they’ve got a lot to prove to people so it’s a good start for them.”

Alli has netted one league goal in seven outings this term. Winks, meanwhile, has featured for just 61 minutes in the Prem. The midfielder recently suggested that he could move on in search of game time.

READ MORE: Conte gets green light to be in Tottenham dugout but set for No 2 snub