Dusan Vlahovic has cast doubt on a transfer to someone like Tottenham Hotspur after revealing his thoughts on his Fiorentina future.

Vlahovic is one of the most in-demand strikers across European football. The Serbian sensation hit 21 goals from 40 games in all competitions last season in a breakout year. This term, he already has 18 goals from 22 matches.

His form has seen him linked with a transfer elsewhere. The Premier League could be his landing spot, for example. He has been linked with Tottenham as a potential successor to Harry Kane.

There have also been rumours of interest from Manchester City or Manchester United, but other suitors Arsenal may not appeal as much to Vlahovic.

Still, it seems extremely likely he will be on the move in the summer, by which time there will only be one year left on his contract with Fiorentina. It will prompt an intense battle to secure his services.

But before then, the 21-year-old has objectives he still wants to tick off in Florence.

Providing an update on his future, Vlahovic told Politika: “I talk about everything with my parents and my managers.

“I have a great season behind me, I am aware that I have taken a serious step in my career. Fiorentina are not a small club, but a big team in Italy, which has a tradition, fans, players.

“But, as a young man, I already got used to the country that welcomed me with open arms. I thought that next season I had to establish myself as a player, to repeat the season like that, which was like a fairytale. And to qualify for Europe with the club.

‘Never say never’

“I’ve said it several times so far. There is a good football story being made here in Florence. We have a good team, great players, great support from the fans. Everything deserves respect.

“Only God knows what will happen in the next period. My desire is to take Fiorentina to Europe, because we haven’t been in Europe for a long time. We’ll see.”

Whether Vlahovic would remain with them for any European duties they qualify for is up for question.

However, he refused to rule out signing a new contract with the Serie A side, even if he remains somewhat coy.

He replied: “Never say never. But at the moment I am focused on new victories.”

Vlahovic linked with Real Madrid

If Vlahovic does leave Fiorentina as expected, it may not be to the Premier League after all. A recent report named him as a target for La Liga outfit Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been hoping to win the race for an even more in-demand young striker, Erling Haaland. Late last month, El Nacional provided an update on their pursuit.

First, they acknowledge Haaland remains Real Madrid’s priority signing up top. However, a looming issue with current centre-forward Karim Benzema has muddied the waters.

They state Benzema – who is in the form of his life at present – will refuse to share the limelight with Haaland. Benzema has shone since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in 2018. Seemingly, he does not wish to revert to being in the shadows once more.

In order to prevent unrest with Benzema, Ancelotti is reportedly willing to forego a Haaland deal and sign Vlahovic instead.

