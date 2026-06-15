Dusan Vlahovic’s wage demands are not proving a stumbling block for his Premier League admirers, TEAMtalk can reveal, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle United all maintaining an interest in the Serbian striker’s situation.

The 26-year-old is one of the standout free agents currently available and continues to attract significant attention across Europe following his departure from Juventus.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that intermediaries have been actively sounding out potential destinations for Vlahovic and sources have now confirmed that a move to England remains firmly on the agenda.

Contrary to some suggestions, it is not the striker’s salary expectations that are creating complications.

TEAMtalk understands Vlahovic, who has notched 120 goals in 303 games across his senior career, is seeking a contract worth around £8million per year, equivalent to roughly £150,000 per week. For clubs operating at the top end of the Premier League, those figures are not considered prohibitive.

Instead, sources indicate it is the wider financial package surrounding any deal that has caused some hesitation.

Substantial signing-on bonuses and agent fees are understood to be significantly increasing the overall cost of securing the striker’s signature, pushing the deal beyond the comfort zone of some interested clubs.

Indeed, those financial considerations were among the factors behind Juventus‘ decision to step away from negotiations over a fresh agreement.

However, the situation in Turin has taken a fresh twist.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Juventus to make one last push to retain Vlahovic

The Serie A giants have appointed former Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali as their new general manager following the departure of Damien Comolli, and TEAMtalk understands the experienced executive is open to reopening discussions with Vlahovic.

Sources indicate Carnevali has made it clear he would be willing to revisit talks in an attempt to keep the striker at the club.

Yet with little indication that Vlahovic is prepared to lower his demands, the expectation remains that he will move on.

That has left a host of clubs monitoring developments closely.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle have all been spoken to regarding the striker’s availability, while virtually every major Premier League club has been contacted over the past few months.

The same applies across Europe, where a number of elite sides have also explored the possibility of signing the Serbia international.

Atletico Madrid are among the clubs to have expressed an interest, but sources have indicated one of the most aggressive pursuits is currently coming from Turkey.

TEAMtalk understands Besiktas are pushing hard to secure Vlahovic and are prepared to meet his financial expectations. The Istanbul club are believed to be willing to offer a lucrative two-year contract, a proposal that is viewed as a genuine option by those close to the player.

While no final decision has been made, the race for Vlahovic is beginning to intensify.

Premier League clubs remain attracted by the opportunity to sign a proven international striker without paying a transfer fee, but the overall financial package means any deal will still require a significant commitment.

For now, England remains a realistic destination, Juventus have not entirely given up hope, and Besiktas are making a serious push of their own.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.