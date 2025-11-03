A third source has confirmed Tottenham’s interest in signing a Spanish striker and the new update states a January transfer can be made if Spurs bid €80m.

Tottenham’s mark of 17 goals in 10 Premier League games is not to be sniffed at, though those actually watching their matches can see there are issues in attack.

While it’s fair comment to say Thomas Frank is currently without two of his most effective attackers due to injury (James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski), it’s also fair to say those that are playing right now aren’t performing.

The striker position is proving particularly troublesome for Frank. Loanee Randal Kolo Muani is yet to bag a single goal or assist in England.

Richarlison’s early-season form has subsided and the Brazilian has largely been used off the bench of late. Dominic Solanke continues to spend a frustrating amount of time on the treatment table.

As such, Tottenham are understood to be on the lookout for a potent new striker in 2026. They retain interest in bringing Harry Kane back from Bayern Munich, but whether the veteran frontman wants to return is another matter entirely.

Instead, various outlets and sources including CaughtOffside and our own Dean Jones have confirmed Spurs are circling over FC Porto’s Samu Aghehowa.

The Spain international, 21, has bagged nine goals in 12 appearances this term to bring his overall tally for the club to 36 goals in 57 matches.

And according to the latest from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha (as cited by Goal), Porto are ready to sell Aghehowa in January.

Tottenham won’t have to pay release clause

Aghehowa’s existing deal with Porto contains a release clause worth €100m / £87.8m. But while prior reports have stated Porto would demand that clause be triggered, the latest update claims they’re willing to sell for €20m less.

It’s stated Andre Villas-Boas – who serves as Porto’s president – considers €80m not only a fair price, but an ‘irresistible deal.’

The model at Portugal’s big three clubs relies on generating huge profits from the sales of their best players and Aghehowa’s exit is inevitable, the only question is when.

A January exit is more than possible, with Villas-Boas believing the club will be able to sign a worthy replacement with the money from Aghehowa’s sale in the same window.

As such, all eyes are on whether Tottenham firm up their interest and table a bid. At €80m, Aghehowa would become Spurs’ record signing, surpassing Solanke.

In other news, the early verdict is in on summer signing Xavi Simons and it’s a brutal one.

Elsewhere, reports state Tottenham are hopeful of pulling off a serious coup by signing Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo in 2026.

Failure to sign Semenyo could see Spurs push for back-up target, Kevin Schade (Brentford).

