Tottenham eager to sign brilliant Spanish ace ‘at all costs’, with offer ‘seriously considered’

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to accelerate their move for Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez after he emerged as a transfer target on Monday, according to reports.

Mendez is a 26-year-old attacking midfielder who can also operate as a right winger or centre-forward if required. Sociedad signed him from Celta Vigo in July 2022, and that transfer has proven to be a great piece of business.

Mendez managed 11 goals and eight assists in 47 appearances last season, helping Sociedad finish fourth in La Liga and reach the Europa League last 16, where they were knocked out by Roma.

Mendez looks set for an even better campaign in 2023-24. So far, he has registered five goals and five assists in 14 games. That includes goals in all three of Sociedad’s Champions League matches, which has seen the Spanish outfit shock Inter and Benfica by taking top spot in Group D.

According to WhoScored, Mendez has been Sociedad’s second-best player this season, as his 7.10 average rating is bettered only by in-form winger Takefusa Kubo.

While La Real chiefs will be delighted with how Mendez is performing, they are at growing risk of losing him in 2024.

On Monday, it emerged that Ange Postecoglou has identified the four-time Spain international as a potential addition to his squad. Postecoglou has clearly been impressed by Mendez’s electric form, while the player’s versatility would also prove handy going forward.

Sport Witness have now provided an update on the situation, while citing reports emerging from Mendez’s homeland.

Tottenham big admirers of Real Sociedad man

They state that the North London side want Mendez ‘at all costs’, which means they are ready to step up their approach for him.

Spurs are ‘seriously considering’ launching a bid to try and capture him in January, before any other Premier League clubs identify him as a target.

This offer is described as being ‘tempting’, though there is no mention of how much Spurs will actually put on the table for Sociedad to consider.

transfermarkt value the attacker at €30million (£26m). Although, Sociedad could demand more than this fee as Mendez’s contract does not expire until June 2028, while his form has also established him as an integral player for them.

Of course, Postecoglou can already use James Maddison in the central attacking midfield position just behind striker Son Heung-min. And Maddison has excelled since joining from Leicester City, having notched three goals and five assists in 11 matches up to this point.

But a lack of squad depth is the only thing which might hold Postecoglou back, so it would make sense if Spurs bowed to the manager’s demands and brought Mendez in to provide cover for Maddison.

