‘Eager’ Tottenham prepared to ‘go all out’ for Argentine midfielder, with Spurs man shown the door

Tottenham are reportedly ‘eager’ to sign Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez, and are therefore ‘willing to go all out’ in order to secure his signature.

As many as seven different players have occupied the central midfield positions for Spurs this season. The squad has been one of the worst hit in the Premier League by injuries, and that’s meant Ange Postecoglou has frequently been forced to change things up.

Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison are seemingly the preferred trio.

While they have played the most minutes of any Tottenham midfielders this season, each of them has been sidelined for periods, meaning for other players getting quite a lot of minutes.

Indeed, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – who Postecoglou has consistently tried to get off the books – has played the next most in terms of midfielders, featuring for 1,157 minutes in all competitions.

But his Tottenham career could finally be coming to an end, with a recent report stating Spurs know the midfielder ‘won’t be at’ the club next season.

While he’s only an understudy, he’s the most used understudy, and the manager will want to replace him properly.

It seems he already has eyes on the long-term replacement for the Dane.

Tottenham to ‘go all out’ for Fernandez

According to Boca Noticias, Spurs are ‘eager’ to sign Boca Juniors 21-year-old Fernandez.

Not only are they eager to land him, but it’s said the north Londoners are ‘willing to go all out’ for the midfielder, thus making him one of their top targets for the summer.

How much they would be willing to spend on the holding midfielder is not mentioned, but it seems the pursuit will mimic that of Valentin Barco, who Postecoglou was also gunning for before Brighton beat him to the punch.

That said, it’s not believed Tottenham have formally approached Boca for Fernandez yet.

Fernandez’s profile is perfect for Spurs

The midfielder’s profile seems perfect considering Hojbjerg looks to be on the way out.

Indeed, both men are holding midfielders, so it would be one in, one out in that respect.

But with Hojbjerg leaving, Postecoglou will be getting rid of a 28-year-old, and he could get a 21-year-old with his whole career ahead of him through the door.

Given there have been three midfielders ahead of Hojbjerg in the pecking order this season, it’s unlikely too much would be expected of his replacement straight away.

That means Fernandez will presumably be eased into his role, but will have the chance to learn from some quality players while that happens.

That is if Tottenham can land him, as it’s reported Inter Milan are also ‘seeking’ the midfielder’s transfer.

