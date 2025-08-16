Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer for Eberechi Eze, with the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder ready to join Thomas Frank’s side, according to a reliable source, as TEAMtalk reveals why Arsenal decided to end their quest to bring the star to the Emirates Stadium.

Eze is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, with north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both keen on securing the services of the Palace star.

While Arsenal had impressed Eze with their offer, as exclusively reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on July 24, it is Tottenham who have been pressing ahead for a deal in recent days, as chairman Daniel Levy aims to further bolster Thomas Frank’s squad with attacking talents.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 14 that Tottenham are keen on signing Eze and are willing to pay £55million (€64m, $74.6m), but Palace are holding out for £68m (€79m, $92m).

There has been rapid development on the future of the England international since, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri reporting that Eze has ‘agreed on personal terms’ with Tottenham.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on X at 1:11pm on August 16 that Eze – hailed as “dangerous”, “absolutely top” and “an unbelievable finisher” by Palace manager Oliver Glasner in The Independent in September 2024 – has already ‘informed’ the Eagles ‘about his desire to join Tottenham’ and wants to complete the switch ‘asap’.

Ben Jacobs has brought a further update on the situation, with the reliable journalist reporting that Tottenham have already made an offer and are confident that the deal will go through.

Jacobs wrote on X at 5:59pm on August 16: “Spurs pushing to sign Eberechi Eze with confidence a deal is getting close.

“Eze wants to join, and club-to-club talks are now advanced. Spurs never planned on triggering the £60m+£8m clause, preferring to negotiate below it.

“Eze could miss Palace’s Premier League opener against Chelsea with a Palace exit looking increasingly likely some time next week.”

Jacons added at 7:17pm: “As exclusively revealed on @talkSPORT, Spurs willing to pay a similar fee to the Mohammed Kudus one.

“Structure still under discussion, but £55m-£60m offered, with add-ons key to reaching a full agreement.

“Eze could be a Spurs player by next week.”

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Why Arsenal have abandoned Eberechi Eze pursuit

Tottenham are not the only north London club interested in Eze, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Arsenal would have also liked to have the Palace playmaker in their squad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 11 that there is ‘hesitation’ at Arsenal about making a bid for Eze.

Arsenal view Eze primarily as an attacking midfielder, but Martin Odegaard occupies the number 10 role.

There are doubts at the Gunners about whether it would make sense to sign Eze given the total costs involved.

Eze had been hoping that Arsenal would come for him, but that door has now been closed.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal want to give minutes to Ethan Nwaneri as a number 10 this season, and signing the Palace ace would block that.

The Independent journalist, Miguel Delaney, has noted on X at 7:20pm on August 16: “On Arsenal and Eze, they had been looking at him all summer.

“There were a few mixed messages, but the talk last two weeks has been that they’d prefer a left-sided signing once there are sales.”

Latest Tottenham news: Liverpool hijack, midfielder sale

A former scout has urged Tottenham not to sign a £400,000-a-week striker even on a free transfer, suggesting that he would be a better fit at Leeds United.

With Liverpool refusing to meet the asking price of a £45m star, Tottenham could make a move for him, with the north London club said to be holding an interest in him.

Tottenham are ready to offload one of their stars for a modest fee, with Frank seemingly not interested in making him part of his plans for this season.

POLL: Who has been Spurs’ best signing from a different Premier League team in the past 10 years?