Tottenham’s grand plans for Eberechi Eze and Savinho will come with a casualty and Leeds United could be the ones to capitalise, per reports.

Tottenham aim to finish with a flourish in the summer transfer window, with Thomas Frank and Co targeting two blockbuster signings.

Spurs have already bid €50m for Man City’s Savinho. City are open to cashing in but want closer to €70m.

Savinho is not unhappy at Man City but wants to be a regular starter. He’d get that chance at Spurs and manager Thomas Frank believes he can polish the diamond.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are the most serious contender to sign Crystal Palace talisman, Eberechi Eze.

The ACL injury suffered by James Maddison has forced Spurs into the market for a high calibre No 10.

Arsenal are also in the mix but TEAMtalk understands the Gunners have concerns over whether Eze would be worth the money.

Arsenal aren’t sure whether Eze would break into their starting eleven given the presence of Martin Odegaard. That is not an issue Spurs are grappling with given Maddison’s injury and the Morgan Gibbs-White transfer miss.

Reporter Ben Jacobs recently claimed Spurs want to open the bidding around the £55m mark. Palace are demanding £68m, be that via the player’s release clause – which expires on Friday – or in a deal negotiated from scratch.

Crucially for Spurs, Fabrizio Romano revealed Eze is willing to join, meaning agreeing personal terms will not be an issue.

Romano wrote on Tuesday: “Eberechi Eze, keen on Tottenham move as Palace are informed of his desire to play Champions League football.

“Deal now depends on club to club talks but Spurs are seriously working on it, as reported earlier.”

Eze, Savinho deals come with casualty

According to fresh updates from both Romano and the Evening Standard, Tottenham’s late-window splurge could see Manor Solomon forced out.

The 26-year-old shone on loan at Leeds United last term and Daniel Farke’s side did show interest in bringing the winger back on board.

However, reports earlier in the summer stated Thomas Frank wanted to take a close look at Solomon before determining whether he has a future in north London.

According to Romano and the Standard, Frank has now decided Solomon is surplus to requirements.

“Manor Solomon could leave in the final weeks of the window with La Liga and Premier League clubs calling in the recent days,” wrote Romano on X. “Movement started with Spurs aware of interest.”

That was backed up by the Standard who stated they: ‘understand that Spurs would be willing to sell Solomon this summer if a suitable offer comes in, with the player not viewed as a key part of Frank’s plans.

‘Another loan spell away from the club has not been ruled out, depending on what level of interest Spurs receive in a permanent exit.’

Leeds continue to be linked with moving once more for Solomon who hit double figures in both goals and assists in their promotion-winning campaign.

Reporter Graeme Bailey recently stated that if Solomon leaves on a permanent basis, Spurs will demand close to £20m.