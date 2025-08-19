Tottenham Hotspur are READY to match Crystal Palace’s asking price for Eberechi Eze, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the final hurdle that must be cleared for the transfer to be completed.

Spurs are pushing to complete the signing of the 27-year-old attacking midfielder, who is considered to be one of England’s most exciting talents.

TEAMtalk understands that club-to-club negotiations are progressing slowly, and a deal is increasingly likely before the transfer deadline. Tottenham are in ongoing discussions to sign Eze, whose flair and creativity have made him a standout performer at Selhurst Park.

Eze, who earned his spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad last year, has expressed a strong desire to make the move to north London, viewing it as a step up to challenge for trophies and European spots.

Palace insiders confirm they are preparing for his potential departure, acknowledging the player’s ambition while seeking to maximize their return on a star they signed from Queens Park Rangers in 2020 for around £20million.

The sticking point in talks has centered on the payment structure rather than the valuation itself.

Palace are holding firm on a £68million asking price, and Spurs are ready to match their demands in total, but there are still some things to be ironed out…

Eberechi Eze to Tottenham ‘getting closer’ – sources

Tottenham’s initial offers for Eze have fallen short on the upfront cash component, with the Lilywhites preferring a deal weighted toward add-ons and instalments to manage their financial commitments under Financial Fair Play regulations.

Despite this hurdle, optimism is growing. “It’s getting closer,” one source told us, emphasizing that both sides are motivated to find common ground.

Should an agreement be reached, Eze is set to ink a long-term contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, potentially running until 2030 or beyond.

Spurs sources exude strong confidence that the versatile forward will be donning the white jersey this season, bolstering manager Thomas Franks attacking options.

Eze’s ability to dribble past defenders, score from range, and create chances aligns perfectly with Frank’s style. His character and attitude have also been seen as key due the the importance Thomas Frank places on the clubs culture.

This pursuit comes amid Tottenham’s ambitious rebuild following a poor league campaign last season under Ange Postecoglou. Eze’s addition would signal intent, especially after losing key players in recent windows.

Palace, meanwhile, have already eyed replacements, scouting young talents across Europe to fill the void.

As TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones reported this morning (August 19), Palace are very keen to bring in Bilal El Khannouss as a replacement and the Leicester star has told his club he wants the move.

Yet, as with all transfers, caution remains. Nothing is finalised until contracts are signed and medicals completed. Fans on both sides will be watching anxiously as the clock ticks down.

If Spurs pull this off, it could be the marquee signing that propels them toward European contention. For Eze, it’s a chance to shine on a bigger stage. The Premier League transfer mill continues to churn, but this one feels tantalizingly close to resolution.

