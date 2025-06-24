Crystal Palace stars Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, who have been linked with Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur have received a huge boost in their quest to sign one of the best players in the Premier League, with a report claiming that the star is ready to snub interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to make the switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal and Tottenham are bitter north London rivals and had a successful 2024/25 campaign. Although Spurs were dire in the Premier League, they won the Europa League and will play in the Champions League next season. Arsenal could not win the Premier League title, but a second-placed finish shows the progress that the Gunners are still making under manager Arteta, who also guided the team to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal will be determined to win major trophies next season and are keen on strengthening their respective squads in the summer transfer window.

While Arsenal have not brought in a new player yet, Spurs have announced the permanent signings of Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso from Bayern Munich and Lens, respectively, while Luka Vuskovic is also set to team up with Thomas Frank’s side from Hajduk Split after a deal was struck back in September 2023.

Eberechi Eze is another player that Tottenham are keen on, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on May 30 that Spurs are ready to trigger the £68million release clause in the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder’s contract.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are also ready to propose a player-plus-cash deal, but Palace are in talks with Eze over a new contract.

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 26-year-old England international, who scored the winning goal for Palace in their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup in May.

Eze scored 14 goals and gave 11 assists in 43 appearances for Palace last season, with Eagles manager Oliver Glasner describing him in The Independent in September 2024 as an “absolutely top” player who is “always dangerous” and is “an unbelievable finisher”.

TBR has now reported that Eze wants to join Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that ‘one of Frank’s top targets is now eager to join him in North London and is pushing to leave his current club’, adding that Eze ‘is now very keen on a move to’ Spurs.

While Eze’s entourage are ‘working hard and are talking to numerous suitors, including Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United’, the playmaker wants to join Tottenham, with Spurs also confident that they will be able to secure his prized signature.

READ MORE ➡️ ‘Extraordinary’ star says ‘yes to Arsenal’ after rejecting Tottenham

Tottenham to miss out on Real Betis star Jhonny Cardoso

While Tottenham will be delighted to know that Eze wants to join them, the north London club have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Jhonny Cardoso.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 3 that Tottenham hold a first-refusal clause on Real Betis midfielder Cardoso.

While Spurs have been impressed with the USA international midfielder, sources have told TEAMtalk that the 23-year-old prefers a move to Atletico Madrid instead.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Cardoso’s situation.

The Italian journalist has reported on X that a deal between Atletico and Betis for the midfielder will be sealed imminently.

Romano wrote at 8:59pm on June 24: “Jhonny Cardoso deal between Atlético Madrid and Real Betis will be sealed in the next 24 hours.

“The two clubs are finalising details of transfer fee and package worth over €30m.

“Matter of (short) time.”

However, Spurs will still benefit from the move, with journalist Dean Jones telling Ranks FC: “Spurs are not signing Johnny Cardoso. If he goes somewhere else, they still get a fee, so they are taking a fee instead.”

Latest Tottenham news: Real Madrid raid, defender agreement

The Spanish media have revealed that one of Tottenham’s best players is on Real Madrid’s radar.

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign a central defender.

A report has claimed that Tottenham have a replacement in mind should they offload Richarlison in the summer transfer window.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?